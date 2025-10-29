Record Air Travel Surge In Uttar Pradesh: 6 Million Passengers Flew In 5 Months, Ayodhya, Prayagraj & Varanasi Lead Growth | Representative Image

Lucknow: Air travel in Uttar Pradesh has seen an unprecedented surge, with over 6 million passengers flying from the state’s airports between April and August this year. The number marks a 14.6 percent increase compared to the same period last year, highlighting the rapid expansion of the state’s aviation network. Uttar Pradesh now accounts for 3.52 percent of India’s total air traffic — meaning one out of every 30 air passengers in the country flies from the state.

Officials said the upcoming Noida International Airport will further accelerate this growth, adding new routes and increasing passenger capacity.

In 2016-17, around 5.9 million passengers flew from airports in the state. That number has now more than doubled to 14.2 million in 2024-25, including 12.9 million domestic and 1.3 million international travelers. The state has recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1 percent over the period, reflecting rising demand for air connectivity.

After a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, when passenger traffic dropped to 4.8 million in 2020-21, Uttar Pradesh was among the fastest states to recover. Within two years, traffic figures doubled, and between 2023-24 and 2024-25, total air passengers grew by 25.9 percent.

Religious Tourism Drives Growth

Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi have emerged as major growth drivers. Passenger numbers at Varanasi airport rose by 34.4 percent, Prayagraj by 76.4 percent, Gorakhpur by 27.6 percent, and Kanpur by 13.3 percent between 2023-24 and 2024-25. Officials attribute this surge to expanding regional connectivity and booming religious tourism.

Ayodhya airport, dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has become one of the fastest-growing terminals in northern India. Passenger traffic there jumped from just over two lakh in 2023-24 to more than 1.1 million in 2024-25. Prayagraj witnessed an increase from 6 lakh to 10.77 lakh, while Varanasi crossed the 4 million mark, up from around 3 million a year earlier. Gorakhpur airport also recorded an increase from 6.8 lakh to over 8.6 lakh passengers. Lucknow maintained steady growth, up by 4.1 percent during the same period.

Senior government official S.P. Singh said the surge in passenger traffic underscores the emergence of Uttar Pradesh as a major religious destination. “The revival of ancient spiritual circuits, temple development projects, and improved connectivity to pilgrimage towns have transformed the state’s aviation map. People from across India are now flying to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur not just for tourism, but for faith-driven experiences,” he said.

Cargo Traffic Records Historic High

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as a key air cargo hub, supporting trade and exports. Between 2016-17 and 2024-25, air cargo volume in the state increased by 19.1 percent, from 5,890 metric tonnes to 28,360 metric tonnes — the highest so far.

In 2024-25, Lucknow airport handled 22,099 metric tonnes of cargo, while Varanasi saw a 27.7 percent rise and Prayagraj 50 percent. From 2023-24 to 2024-25, overall cargo traffic grew by 9.4 percent. During April–August 2025 alone, Kanpur recorded a 165 percent rise and Agra 247 percent, showing how industrial clusters in the state are increasingly integrated into global supply chains.

The state’s share in India’s total air cargo traffic reached 0.79 percent this year, up by one basis point from last year.

Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Director Ishan Pratap Singh said air connectivity is not just a mode of transport but a catalyst for employment, tourism, and investment. “Once every district is connected by air, the standard of living of every citizen will rise,” he added.