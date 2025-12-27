 Gujarat: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Inaugurates 11-Acre Centre Of Excellence For Women
Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) inaugurated its Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women, launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The 11-acre campus will skill over 15,000 women annually, empowering rural and tribal women through training, entrepreneurship, digital skills, healthcare, and livelihood support.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Mumbai: The Shrimad Rajchandra Mission  Dharampur (SRMD) opened its Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women (COEW) on Saturday. The centre, envisaged to advance women-led rural transformation, was inaugurated by the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh.

A vision of Gurudev Rakeshji, the head of SRMD, this first-of-its-kind integrated women's empowerment centre spans 11 acres with a built-up area of nearly 2 lakh square feet. The initiative signals the nation's and the organisation's commitment to women-led rural development, SRMD said. The centre will train and skill over 15,000 women annually, with thousands more reached through satellite centres and partnerships across rural India. The campus is expected to impact and transform the lives of approximately 960,000 women, 55 percent of whom are from tribal communities.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Statement

Speaking about SMD COEW, Singh stated that the initiative is unique. "I bow in gratitude to Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji for envisioning such a concept. The smiles I witnessed today were deeply genuine, flowing straight from the hearts of these rural women whom it impacts. It embodies the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat."

Singh further added that Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has dedicated his entire life to social upliftment. "Such a selfless life itself is the highest form of spirituality, and from such great souls we receive both inspiration and direction. The timeless teachings of Shrimad Rajchandraji are more relevant today than ever before," Singh said.

Statement Of Atmarpit Nemiji, Vice President Of SRMD

Sharing the vision behind the initiative, Atmarpit Nemiji, vice president of SRMD, said, “Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur believes in silent transformation, like gravity: unseen, yet profoundly effective. The centre aims to empower women with decision-making ability, direction, guidance, and self-reliance. Hon. Defence Minister’s presence here sends a powerful message that the strength of a nation lies not only at its borders, but within the soul of its society. When women are empowered, families, society, and the nation are empowered," said Nemiji.

The event was also attended Mangal Prabhat Lodha, minister of of skill development and entrepreneurship, Maharashtra; Dhaval Patel, Member of Parliament; officials of the Sarvamangal Family Trust and Shah Happiness Foundation - Manubhai Shah and Rikaben Shah, whose contribution played a pivotal role in the development of this campus.

SRMD is dedicated to the teachings and philosophy propagated by Shrimad Rajchandra, a Jain mystic, poet, scholar, and social reformer whose followers included Mahatma Gandhi. 

The COEW supports women through producer collectives and market linkages for over 300 products including fragrances, food products, garments, and handicrafts, exported to 26 countries through over 750 outlets. The campus will offer over 60 digital and new-age upskilling programme across 10 thematic areas, including Artificial Intelligence, drones and robotics, health and wellness, handicrafts, culinary arts, beauty and textiles, entrepreneurship, and workplace skills.

The campus will help women access government benefits and offer schemes to enhance livelihoods, education, and financial security. Programmes include employment-oriented certification courses and leadership workshops. The campus features comprehensive support facilities including on-campus childcare, clinic, nursing facilities, nutrition programmes, mental health support, and transport services.

