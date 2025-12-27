BMC Elections 2026: Over 10,343 Nomination Forms Sold, Only 44 Candidates File Papers So Far

BMC Elections 2026 | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 27: With just three days remaining before the deadline to submit nominations for the 2025–26 BMC elections, a total of 10,343 nomination forms have been distributed so far, while only 44 nominations have been filed. On Saturday alone, Returning Officers (RO) distributed 1,294 forms, resulting in 35 new nominations. The nomination process will continue until December 30 at 5 pm.

Poll Staff Training Scheduled Across Seven City Locations

Meanwhile, in connection with the BMC elections, officials and staff will undergo training at seven locations across the city. The training sessions are scheduled from December 29, 2025, to January 3, 2026, and from January 5 to January 9, 2026. A preparatory meeting for the participating officials and staff was held on Saturday at the Committee Hall of the BMC Headquarters.

बृहन्‍मुंबई महानगरपालिका सार्वत्रिक निवडणूक २०२५ - २६



🔹आज दिनांक २७ डिसेंबर २०२५ रोजी २३ निवडणूक निर्णय अधिकारी कार्यालयांतून मिळून एकूण १ हजार २९४ नामनिर्देशन अर्जांचे वितरण



🔹आज ३५ नामनिर्देशन पत्रे दाखल



Criminal Action Warning For Training Absentees

During the meeting, Vishwas Shankarwar, Joint Commissioner (Assessment and Collection), stated that employees who are absent from the training will face criminal action.

SEC Guidelines And Postal Voting Explained

Guidance was also provided during the meeting regarding the guidelines of the State Election Commission (SEC), the implementation of postal voting, and the responsibilities of officials.

Attendance at the training sessions is mandatory, and it was reiterated that, as per SEC instructions, criminal action will be taken against officers and staff who remain absent or fail to comply with the orders.

Toilet Certificate Mandatory With Nomination Forms

Additionally, according to SEC guidelines, candidates must submit certain affidavits and declarations along with their nomination forms. “Attaching a toilet usage certificate is mandatory, and during scrutiny, the RO has the authority to reject any nomination that does not include the certificate or a self-declaration,” said a press release issued by the BMC on Saturday.

