 Central Railway Earns ₹404.72 Crore From Scrap Disposal, Registers 2.81% Growth In Current Fiscal
Central Railway earned ₹404.72 crore from scrap disposal in FY 2025–26 up to February 11, registering a 2.81% rise over last year. Officials said the revenue came from clearing railway assets, including rails, sleepers, locomotives and wagons, under its “Zero Scrap Status” initiative aimed at improving efficiency, auction value and environmental sustainability.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
Central Railway (CR) has earned Rs 404.72 crore from the disposal of scrap materials during the financial year 2025–26 up to February 11, marking a 2.81% increase compared to Rs 393.65 crore in the corresponding period last year. The railway administration attributed the rise to its ongoing “Zero Scrap Status” initiative aimed at efficient resource utilisation and environmental sustainability.

Massive quantities of scrap cleared

Officials said the revenue was generated through systematic disposal of multiple categories of released railway assets. The materials cleared included 40,177 metric tonnes of Permanent Way scrap, 2,55,318 sleepers, 25,790 metric tonnes of ferrous scrap, 3,325 metric tonnes of non-ferrous scrap, and rolling stock comprising 47 locomotives, 70 coaches and 110 wagons.

"The CR Stores Department conducted coordinated clearance drives at key locations such as Kurla Cutting Yard, Traction Machine Workshop in Nashik, Parel Workshop and Manmad Workshop, along with scrap lying across all five divisions" said an official.

Authorities noted that removing long-pending scrap from scattered and remote locations improved auction participation and enhanced sale value.

Bhusawal division tops with Rs 97.72 crore

Among all divisions, Bhusawal Division recorded the highest contribution, generating Rs 97.72 crore through scrap sales by February 11. Railway officials said the performance reflects continued focus on financial prudence, operational efficiency and environmentally responsible disposal practices.

Central Railway added that periodic identification and disposal campaigns will continue as part of its long-term objective of achieving a complete “zero scrap” network across its system.

