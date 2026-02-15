 10-Year-Old Girl Among Victims As Six Found Hanging In Vasai-Virar & Bhayandar
Six people, including two minors aged 10 and 15, allegedly died by suicide in separate hanging incidents across Vasai-Virar and Bhayandar within 24 hours. Police have registered cases and begun investigations. Chronic illness, depression, and academic pressure are suspected factors.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
VASAI-VIRAR: The Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate jurisdiction was gripped by panic and concern on Friday after six individuals reportedly ended their lives by hanging in separate incidents in different locations of vasai virar and Bhayandar. Different cases were registered after the incident The victims include two minors aged 10 and 15 as well as young adults and middle-aged individuals.

Five in Vasai-Virar

Of the six tragic incidents, five occurred within the Vasai-Virar region, while one was reported from Bhayandar. Police have registered cases at various local stations and initiated an investigation.

Depression, Illness Suspected

According to primary information from police sources, chronic illness and clinical depression are suspected to be the driving factors behind these extreme steps.

Victims Identified

The victims have been identified as Zoya Khan (10), Zahirunnisha Alam (15), Vatsal (23), Bhushan Surve (33), Shambhunath Dubey (50), Shubhangi Sharma (43)

Community in Shock

The community is particularly shaken by the deaths of two young girls.

10-Year-Old Found Hanging

A resident of the Wakanpada area in Nalasopara, Zoya was found hanging by a scarf (dupatta) in her home. Her father has filed a report with the police. The motive remains a complete mystery, leaving the family and neighbors in a state of shock and confusion.

Academic Pressure Alleged

A Class 9 student living in the Royal Silent area of Vasai, Zahirunnisha was reportedly struggling with academic pressure. According to the complaint, she found it difficult to wake up for her early morning school sessions and had been absent for a month. With annual exams approaching, she was under severe mental stress and took the step while her parents were away from home.

Mental Health Concerns Rise

The sudden spike in suicides within a 24-hour window has sparked a serious conversation regarding mental health and the pressure faced by residents, including children, in the region. Local authorities are urging citizens to seek help and reach out to counseling services during times of distress.

