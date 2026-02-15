 Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver
A Mumbai sessions court convicted an autorickshaw driver for assaulting a BEST bus driver and damaging the bus in a 2012 road rage incident at Ghatkopar. The accused attacked the driver with an iron rod and broke the headlight. The court sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment and fined him Rs8,000 after the victim identified him during trial.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Road Rage Case: Autorickshaw Driver Convicted For Assaulting BEST Bus Driver | Representational Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has convicted an autorickshaw driver for assaulting a bus driver and damaging the vehicle in a road rage incident. He has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and fined Rs8,000. The case was registered with Parksite police station on December 20, 2012, on the complaint of the bus driver Ramesh Gholap.

About The Incident

The incident took place on December 16, 2012, at around 8:00 pm, wherein Gholap was driving the bus on 387 route from Parksite to Ghatkopar. When he stopped his bus at the Madina Masjid bus stop on road No.1, accused Vikash Shinde, stopped his autorickshaw in front of the bus. The auto rickshaw driver got down from his vehicle and started abusing the complainant.

When confronted, the auto rickshaw driver climbed on the steering wheel of the bus and hit him on the left hand with an iron rod. He then got down and broke the left headlight of the bus with an iron rod, causing damage to the bus. Thereafter, BEST officers arrived at the scene. They took the bus driver to Rajawadi Hospital for medical treatment. During the trial, the bus driver identified Shinde in the court and narrated the incident. The court accepted the prosecution case and held Shinde guilty for assaulting the bus driver and damaging the vehicle.

