'Children Must Be Maintained With Dignity': Mumbai Court Upholds ₹12,000 Maintenance Order | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a significant ruling, a Mumbai sessions court has directed a man to pay Rs 12,000 per month towards the cost of a full-time house help or daycare for his twin daughters, recognising the challenges faced by his estranged wife, now a single mother.

The court upheld an earlier order passed on November 25, 2022, by the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court in a domestic violence case filed by the woman in January 2021. The couple, married in April 2017, previously worked with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi and have twin daughters. The wife also has a son from her previous marriage. According to the wife, she lost her job due to depression caused by alleged harassment from her mother-in-law.

The husband also lost his job, and the family shifted to Mumbai. Following marital disputes, the wife remained in Mumbai with the children while the husband returned to Abu Dhabi. The husband alleged that the wife had earlier abandoned the children and left them with his mother, later forcefully taking custody to demand money.

He also claimed she currently earns Rs 2 lakh per month as cabin crew and receives additional interest income, while he earns Rs 85,000 and depends on his brother for accommodation. The wife countered that the husband had failed to disclose his true income and neglected his parental responsibilities.

She stated that she took custody after noticing injuries on the private parts of daughters at the hands of the house help, reported the matter to police, and later lost her job due to childcare demands, making daycare necessary. Observing that both parents share equal responsibility, the sessions court ruled that the children must be maintained with dignity and upheld the maintenance order.

