Mumbai Crime: Sahar Police Nab Taxi Driver For Manipulating Rapido Booking System

Mumbai: The Sahar police have arrested a taxi driver for allegedly cheating passengers and the Rapido company by manipulating the booking system.

The accused driver has been identified as Anas Ali, 24. On receiving information that some cab drivers were cheating the platform, Rapido officials coordinated with the Sahar police for a joint operation on February 12. At around 10.30 pm near Level 4, officials checked a Rapido taxi (MH02GH7481).

When the complainant, Rapido employee Vipin Jaiswal, 31, asked the passenger to show the booking details, the driver instead produced his own mobile phone displaying the information, which raised suspicion. Inspection revealed that the driver was using two mobile phones to carry out the fraud.

He allegedly generated fake ride bookings on one device and accepted the same bookings on another, thereby bypassing the official booking system and falsely presenting the rides as genuine. Further verification revealed that he was operating two separate Rapido applications/accounts. The accused, a resident of Jogeshwari East, was taken into custody. Both mobile phones used in the offence were seized, and Jaiswal filed the complaint on behalf of Rapido.

