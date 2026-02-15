 Mumbai Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Molests 14-Year-Old Girl On Karjat-Bound Local Train; Arrested
The Mumbai Government Railway Police arrested a 35-year-old man, Mohammed Ayub Ansari, for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl on a Karjat-bound fast local train. A case was registered under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Ansari was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody till February 22.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kurla Railway Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl on a Karjat-bound fast Mumbai local train. According to Mumbai GRP, the accused has been identified as Mohammed Ayub Ansari.

After receiving a complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. Ansari has been arrested and has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to IANS report, the Mumbai GRP added that the Ansari was also produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody until February 22.

(More details awaited)

