Navi Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding Tempo Smashes Height Barricade At Anda Point On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway; Falling Pipes Crush 2 Cars

Navi Mumbai: A tempo transporting heavy pipes rammed into a height barricade at Anda Point on the old Mumbai-Pune highway on Friday night, crushing two cars beneath the fallen load in a freak accident within the limits of Khopoli Police Station.

About The Accident

The accident occurred around 9.15 pm on Friday, when the tempo (MH 43/PA/3703), travelling from Pune towards Mumbai, allegedly hit the barricade erected at Anda Point in Khalapur taluka, Raigad district. The impact caused the heavy pipes being transported in the vehicle to fall onto two cars moving behind it, leaving them completely trapped under the load.

According to police, the tempo driver, Jadhir Abdul Shaikh (44), was allegedly driving at excessive speed and in a rash and negligent manner, ignoring road conditions. The pipes first struck a Kia car and then a Hyundai Verna driven by complainant Chandani Ashok Shah (36), a resident of Lonavala.

Two persons sustained injuries in the incident — Ripnavita Ashok Shah (72) and Baijnath Naguram Munde (50), both residents of Pune district. The driver of one of the cars was trapped inside the mangled vehicle and had to be rescued.

A coordinated rescue operation was launched by IRB patrolling teams, Help Foundation members, mechanics and crane operators working in the ghat section, Highway Traffic Police (Borghat), Delta Force, Maharashtra Security Force personnel, local residents and passersby. The trapped occupants were safely extricated and shifted to Pawana by ambulance from Lokmanya Hospital.

Based on the complaint, Khopoli police registered a case under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2025, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving. Police Inspector Sachin Hire is supervising the investigation. No prior criminal record of the accused has been reported, and further probe is underway.

