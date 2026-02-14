Mumbai Metro Accident: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Tragic Collapse That Left 1 Dead & 4 Injured, Says 'Exactly What I Always Fear'

Rahul Vaidya on Mumbai accident |

A tragic accident shook Mumbai's Mulund on Saturday afternoon, as a section of an under-construction metro pillar collapsed, leaving one person dead and two others injured. In response to the incident, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya shared his concerns on Instagram, revealing how anxious he feels every time he crosses a metro bridge in the city.

Resharing the news of the Mumbai metro accident on Instagram, where one person died and four were injured after an under-construction pillar collapsed, Rahul Vaidya wrote, "I always get scared whenever I go under a metro bridge… trust me." Referring to the tragic incident, he added, "This is exactly what I always fear!"

The accident took place around 12:20 pm on the bustling LBS Road, near the Johnson & Johnson factory, when a portion of an under-construction cement metro pillar collapse. It hik a passing autorickshaw, killing one of the passengers and injuring others.