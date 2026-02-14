 Mumbai Metro Accident: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Tragic Collapse That Left 1 Dead & 4 Injured, Says 'Exactly What I Always Fear'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai Metro Accident: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Tragic Collapse That Left 1 Dead & 4 Injured, Says 'Exactly What I Always Fear'

Mumbai Metro Accident: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Tragic Collapse That Left 1 Dead & 4 Injured, Says 'Exactly What I Always Fear'

A section of an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Mumbai's Mulund on Saturday, killing one passenger and injuring others. Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya took to Instagram, admitting he always feels scared crossing metro bridges, calling the accident "exactly what I always fear."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Vaidya on Mumbai accident |

A tragic accident shook Mumbai's Mulund on Saturday afternoon, as a section of an under-construction metro pillar collapsed, leaving one person dead and two others injured. In response to the incident, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya shared his concerns on Instagram, revealing how anxious he feels every time he crosses a metro bridge in the city.

Resharing the news of the Mumbai metro accident on Instagram, where one person died and four were injured after an under-construction pillar collapsed, Rahul Vaidya wrote, "I always get scared whenever I go under a metro bridge… trust me." Referring to the tragic incident, he added, "This is exactly what I always fear!"

Rahul Vaidya on Mumbai accident

Rahul Vaidya on Mumbai accident |

The accident took place around 12:20 pm on the bustling LBS Road, near the Johnson & Johnson factory, when a portion of an under-construction cement metro pillar collapse. It hik a passing autorickshaw, killing one of the passengers and injuring others.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro Accident: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Tragic Collapse That Left 1 Dead & 4 Injured, Says 'Exactly What I Always Fear'
Mumbai Metro Accident: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Tragic Collapse That Left 1 Dead & 4 Injured, Says 'Exactly What I Always Fear'
'PKMKB' Pizza Deal At ₹'1971' On Swiggy Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash; Netizens REACT
'PKMKB' Pizza Deal At ₹'1971' On Swiggy Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash; Netizens REACT
Punjabi Diaspora Meet: BJP Calls Upon NRIs To Partner In Rebuilding Punjab’s Prosperity | VIDEO
Punjabi Diaspora Meet: BJP Calls Upon NRIs To Partner In Rebuilding Punjab’s Prosperity | VIDEO
'Really Good Times At The Movies...': Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar—VIDEO
'Really Good Times At The Movies...': Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar—VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro Accident: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Tragic Collapse That Left 1 Dead & 4...
Mumbai Metro Accident: Bigg Boss Fame Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Tragic Collapse That Left 1 Dead & 4...
'Really Good Times At The Movies...': Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar—VIDEO
'Really Good Times At The Movies...': Ranbir Kapoor Reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar—VIDEO
The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report
The 50: 'Bring Back Manisha Rani' Trend Online After 'Unexpected' Elimination Report
Avinash Tiwary On Playing Merciless Villain Jalal In O'Romeo: 'Character Beyond My Imagination,...
Avinash Tiwary On Playing Merciless Villain Jalal In O'Romeo: 'Character Beyond My Imagination,...
Who Is Himanshi Khurana? All About Miss Ludhiana & Bigg Boss Star Threatened By Lawrence Bishnoi...
Who Is Himanshi Khurana? All About Miss Ludhiana & Bigg Boss Star Threatened By Lawrence Bishnoi...