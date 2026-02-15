 Maharashtra ATS Raids 12 Locations In Ahilyanagar, 14 Suspects Under Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra ATS Raids 12 Locations In Ahilyanagar, 14 Suspects Under Investigation

Maharashtra ATS Raids 12 Locations In Ahilyanagar, 14 Suspects Under Investigation

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted raids at 12 locations in Ahilyanagar and is investigating 14 suspects in Pusad and Umarkhed, Yavatmal. Swords, electronics, CCTVs, and objectionable documents were seized during the operation. Authorities continue inspections, with more details awaited.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra ATS Raids 12 Locations In Ahilyanagar, 14 Suspects Under Investigation | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted raids at 12 locations in Ahilyanagar district. Simultaneously, a detailed investigation is underway involving 14 suspects in Pusad and Umarkhed in Yavatmal district.

During the operation, swords were seized in Ahilyanagar, and officials are inspecting and confiscating objectionable documents, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and CCTVs, they said on Sunday.

More details are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Shanaya Kapoor’s Mother Maheep Celebrates Mahashivratri At Home: 'Har Har Mahadev'
Shanaya Kapoor’s Mother Maheep Celebrates Mahashivratri At Home: 'Har Har Mahadev'
Budget 2026-27 Pushes MSMEs With ₹10,000 Crore Fund, Sector Contributes 35% Manufacturing Output
Budget 2026-27 Pushes MSMEs With ₹10,000 Crore Fund, Sector Contributes 35% Manufacturing Output
Engineering Meets Devotion: NIT Warangal Hostel Students Unite for Weekly Hanuman Chalisa
Engineering Meets Devotion: NIT Warangal Hostel Students Unite for Weekly Hanuman Chalisa
'If You Give Up...': Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Note Amid Brutal Social Media Bullying
'If You Give Up...': Arjun Kapoor Shares Cryptic Note Amid Brutal Social Media Bullying

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahashivratri In Mumbai: Huge Number Of Devotees Flock To Babulnath Temple, Offer Prayers To Lord...
Mahashivratri In Mumbai: Huge Number Of Devotees Flock To Babulnath Temple, Offer Prayers To Lord...
Pune Police Register Case Against Harshwardhan Sapkal For Alleged Objectionable Remarks On...
Pune Police Register Case Against Harshwardhan Sapkal For Alleged Objectionable Remarks On...
Mumbai Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Molests 14-Year-Old Girl On Karjat-Bound Local Train; Arrested
Mumbai Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Molests 14-Year-Old Girl On Karjat-Bound Local Train; Arrested
'Children Must Be Maintained With Dignity': Mumbai Court Upholds ₹12,000 Maintenance Order
'Children Must Be Maintained With Dignity': Mumbai Court Upholds ₹12,000 Maintenance Order
Mumbai Crime: Sahar Police Nab Taxi Driver For Manipulating Rapido Booking System
Mumbai Crime: Sahar Police Nab Taxi Driver For Manipulating Rapido Booking System