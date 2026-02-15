Maharashtra ATS Raids 12 Locations In Ahilyanagar, 14 Suspects Under Investigation

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted raids at 12 locations in Ahilyanagar district. Simultaneously, a detailed investigation is underway involving 14 suspects in Pusad and Umarkhed in Yavatmal district.
During the operation, swords were seized in Ahilyanagar, and officials are inspecting and confiscating objectionable documents, mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and CCTVs, they said on Sunday.
More details are awaited.
