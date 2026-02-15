Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Raids Across 21 Locations Over Suspected Terror Links

ATS File Photo |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday conducted raids at 21 locations across the state after receiving inputs about attempts to radicalise and recruit youths through contact with terrorist organisations.

According to ANI, searches were carried out at 14 locations in Pusad and Umarkhed in Yavatmal district, and at seven locations in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar).

The operation began in the morning after suspicious activities were detected. Multiple ATS teams were deployed to conduct simultaneous searches and collect evidence.

The action is part of an ongoing investigation to verify possible links between the targeted individuals and extremist groups. Further details are expected once the searches are completed.

ATS & ED Conduct Raids Across Over Suspected Terror-funding In Decemeber

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 12th of December carried out a coordinated search operation in Borivali village near Padgha in Thane district, with assistance from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), officials said.

The operation, which began in the early hours of Thursday, extended to multiple residential premises as ED officials probed suspected terror funding and related financial transactions. ATS personnel provided on-ground support to coordinate the ED searches.

The searches were conducted at nearly 40 locations across Maharashtra including Padgha, Pune, and Malegaon as well as in Delhi. The searches are linked to suspected financial transactions associated with terror-related activities.

The ED had also registered an ECIR linked to the NIA’s ISIS terror module case involving Saquib Nachan, as well as the Pune ISIS module case. While ATS is simultaneously investigating the same modules, it is assisting the ED by sharing intelligence, leads, and field updates, helping ensure that the ongoing search operations are thorough, coordinated, and synchronised.

