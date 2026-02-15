 Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Raids Across 21 Locations Over Suspected Terror Links
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Raids Across 21 Locations Over Suspected Terror Links

Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Raids Across 21 Locations Over Suspected Terror Links

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad conducted search operations at 21 locations, including 14 in Pusad and Umarkhed of Yavatmal and seven in Ahilyanagar. The action followed inputs about attempts to activate and radicalise several youths through contact networks, prompting the ATS to launch coordinated raids across the identified areas.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
ATS File Photo |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday conducted raids at 21 locations across the state after receiving inputs about attempts to radicalise and recruit youths through contact with terrorist organisations.

According to ANI, searches were carried out at 14 locations in Pusad and Umarkhed in Yavatmal district, and at seven locations in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar).

The operation began in the morning after suspicious activities were detected. Multiple ATS teams were deployed to conduct simultaneous searches and collect evidence.

The action is part of an ongoing investigation to verify possible links between the targeted individuals and extremist groups. Further details are expected once the searches are completed.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Raids Across 21 Locations Over Suspected Terror Links
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Raids Across 21 Locations Over Suspected Terror Links
ICC Men's T20 WC26: West Indies Make Light Work Of Nepal, Chase Down 134 In 15 Overs
ICC Men's T20 WC26: West Indies Make Light Work Of Nepal, Chase Down 134 In 15 Overs
Viral Video Shows Jofra Archer & Liam Dawson Relaxing At Marine Drive In Mumbai Amid ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Viral Video Shows Jofra Archer & Liam Dawson Relaxing At Marine Drive In Mumbai Amid ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Tamil Nadu Tops In Hiring Professors Of Practice, Followed By Maharashtra & Gujarat: UGC
Tamil Nadu Tops In Hiring Professors Of Practice, Followed By Maharashtra & Gujarat: UGC

ATS & ED Conduct Raids Across Over Suspected Terror-funding In Decemeber

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 12th of December carried out a coordinated search operation in Borivali village near Padgha in Thane district, with assistance from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), officials said.

The operation, which began in the early hours of Thursday, extended to multiple residential premises as ED officials probed suspected terror funding and related financial transactions. ATS personnel provided on-ground support to coordinate the ED searches.

Read Also
ED, ATS Conduct Raids Across Maharashtra & Delhi Over Suspected Terror-Funding
article-image

The searches were conducted at nearly 40 locations across Maharashtra including Padgha, Pune, and Malegaon as well as in Delhi. The searches are linked to suspected financial transactions associated with terror-related activities.

The ED had also registered an ECIR linked to the NIA’s ISIS terror module case involving Saquib Nachan, as well as the Pune ISIS module case. While ATS is simultaneously investigating the same modules, it is assisting the ED by sharing intelligence, leads, and field updates, helping ensure that the ongoing search operations are thorough, coordinated, and synchronised.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Raids Across 21 Locations Over Suspected Terror Links
Maharashtra ATS Conducts Statewide Raids Across 21 Locations Over Suspected Terror Links
Maharashtra ATS Raids 12 Locations In Ahilyanagar, 14 Suspects Under Investigation
Maharashtra ATS Raids 12 Locations In Ahilyanagar, 14 Suspects Under Investigation
Mahashivratri In Mumbai: Huge Number Of Devotees Flock To Babulnath Temple, Offer Prayers To Lord...
Mahashivratri In Mumbai: Huge Number Of Devotees Flock To Babulnath Temple, Offer Prayers To Lord...
Pune Police Register Case Against Harshwardhan Sapkal For Alleged Objectionable Remarks On...
Pune Police Register Case Against Harshwardhan Sapkal For Alleged Objectionable Remarks On...
Mumbai Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Molests 14-Year-Old Girl On Karjat-Bound Local Train; Arrested
Mumbai Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Molests 14-Year-Old Girl On Karjat-Bound Local Train; Arrested