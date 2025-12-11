 ED, ATS Launch Massive Joint Operation; Searches Underway At 40 Locations Across Maharashtra, Delhi In ISIS Terror-Funding Case
A joint operation by the Enforcement Directorate and Anti-Terrorism Squad is underway in Borivali village and nearly 40 locations across Maharashtra and Delhi. The raids target suspected financial transactions linked to ISIS terror activities. The agencies, investigating the same terror module, are coordinating intelligence and search efforts in real-time.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
ED, ATS Launch Massive Joint Operation; Searches Underway At 40 Locations Across Maharashtra, Delhi In ISIS Terror-Funding Case

Mumbai: A major joint search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is underway in Borivali village near Padgha in Thane district. The action, which began around midnight, has extended to multiple residential premises in the area, all of which are currently under search.

According to ED officials, coordinated raids were carried out at nearly 40 locations across Maharashtra, including Padgha, Pune and Malegaon as well as in Delhi. The searches are linked to suspected financial transactions connected to terror-related activities.

article-image

The ED recently registered an ECIR linked to the NIA’s case involving Saquib Nachan in the ISIS terror module probe, as well as the Pune ISIS module case. With ATS simultaneously investigating both modules, the two agencies have put in place a joint, real-time operational grid sharing intelligence, leads and on-ground inputs to synchronise the ongoing search operations.

