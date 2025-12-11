Mumbai: Special MP/MLA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Ex-Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse, His Wife, & Son-In-Law In 2016 Pune Land Corruption Case | File Pic

Mumbai: The special MP/MLA court has refused to discharge former revenue minister Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini and son-in-law Girish Chaudhari from the corruption case lodged in connection with the 2016 Pune land deal.

Observation Made By The Court

Observing that the material on record makes out a case against the trio under the Prevention Of Corruption Act, the court asked them to appear on December 18 for framing the charges. Rejecting their discharge plea, special judge Satyanarayan R Navander, said, “The accused made a serious attempt to grab huge compensation from the government by entering into the agreement with the previous land owner.”

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which probed the matter, had filed a C-Summary, a closure report which was not accepted by the court. Taking a note of the ACB findings, the court said, “Probe revealed that Khadse, the then revenue minister, committed criminal misconduct by abusing his position as a public servant and purchasing, a property which was acquired by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), through his wife and son-in-law.”

Probe had further revealed that the property, located in Bhosari, was purchased at a price much below than the market rate. The accused placed, routed and layered the funds of Rs.553 crore received from unknown sources through various shell companies, the ACB had claimed. According to the prosecution, Mandakini and Chaudhary had entered into the agreement with Ukani family, the original land owners, on March 28, 2016, for a consideration of Rs50 lakh.

As per the agreement, the court has noted, the vendors had relinquished their right and had acknowledged the right of the purchaser to receive acquisition compensation. “Within less than 15 days from the agreement date, Khadse called a meeting to discuss the issue of land acquisition,” said the court.

Objecting to the allotment of land for setting up industries without acquisition, Khadse had directed that either the land be returned to the owner or that compensation be paid as per the new Acquisition Adt, the judge underlined. Khadse's act was driven by personal gain or gain for his near and dear ones, the court said, pointing out the agreement with the Ukani family, meeting to discuss the acquisition of the specific land and compensation directions despite the issue not coming under his portfolio.

Rejecting the contention that the prosecution had failed to obtain sanction to proceed against Khadse, the court reasoned, “The land was acquired for the MIDC, which did not fall under his ambit. Therefore, it was not within his province to make a decision either to release the land to the true owner or to order compensation.” Regarding the involvement of the sub-registrar, who allegedly executed sale deed despite the acquisition, the court said that the trial will decide whether the person has to be made accused or not.

