Mumbai To Host 33rd International Sunni Ijtema At Azad Maidan From Dec 12–14

Preparations are underway for the 33rd annual international Sunni Ijtema, scheduled from December 12 to 14, 2025, at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. Considered the largest Sunni religious congregation in India, the event is organised by Sunni Dawate Islami (SDI), a global non-political organisation active in religious, charitable, and educational initiatives.
This year's Ijtema coincides with 1,500 years of Islam, marked by the central theme “Celebrating 1500 Years of Guidance & Mercy brought by the Messenger of Mercy.”
The event has historically attracted hundreds of thousands of participants, including women, youth, and international scholars who address contemporary issues through an Islamic lens. This year’s discussions include artificial intelligence, digital finance, and modern trade ethics.
Day 1: Women-Exclusive Sessions Focus on Rights, Knowledge & Empowerment
The Ijtema opens Friday evening with programmes exclusively for women. Key topics include:
Women as Seekers of Knowledge
Women’s Right to Inheritance
Character and Modesty as the True Ornament of a Muslim Woman
Lessons from the Marital Life of the Prophet
Scholars will also explain Islamic provisions on Khula, a wife’s right to initiate divorce by returning the dower or mutually agreed compensation. The session will highlight that Islamic teachings on knowledge are not gender-specific, with examples such as:
Hazrat Aisha, a revered scholar and instructor to many sahaba
Fatima Al-Fihri, founder of the University of Al-Qarawiyyin, considered one of the world’s oldest universities
Other sessions will address women’s rights to financial maintenance, choosing a spouse, and the pivotal role of education in shaping society. Over 1,00,000 women are expected to attend.
Day 2 & 3: Sessions for Men on Spirituality, Technology and Modern Ethical Challenges
The second and third days are dedicated to men. Themes for the two days include:
Pleasing Allah by Serving Creation
The Spiritual Life of the Prophet
Religious Information and Artificial Intelligence
New Age Issues, Digital Finance, Family and Trade — a Q&A with Mufti Nizamuddin
Moral and Spiritual Development of Youth: From Distraction to Discipline
As every year, career guidance and higher education counselling will be conducted by Team SDI Ummeed. A mass prayer for global peace and prosperity will conclude the event. More than 2,00,000 men are expected to participate.
Renowned International Scholars to Address the Gathering
Notable speakers include:
Allama Shakir Ali Noorie (Founder, SDI)
Allama Qamruzzaman Khan Azmi
Allama Qari Zahiruddin Khan
Mufti Nizamuddin Razavi
Sayyed Khalid Al-Gilani
Sayyed Moin Ashraf
Sayyed Aminul Qadri
Maulana Yunus Misbahi
Qari Rizwan Khan
Dr Waqaruzzama Azmi
Maulana Arif Patel
Al-Haj Sadiq Razavi
SDI president Hazrat Allama Shakir Ali Noorie and chief mentor Hazrat Allama Qamruzzaman Khan Azmi continue to be featured in the “500 Most Influential Muslims” list published annually by The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Amman, Jordan.
Facilities & Security Measures in Place
A dedicated box for clarity:
Facilities
Large number of ablution areas (Wudu Khana)
Ample restroom facilities
60+ CCTV cameras across the ground
2,000 female volunteers for women's day
1,000+ male volunteers for Day 2 and Day 3
Security Advisory
Police have advised attendees:
Not to carry handy cameras, laptops, wires, batteries, matchboxes, lighters, nail cutters, or other battery-operated electronic devices
No vehicle parking motorcycles or any other vehicles will be permitted around Azad Maidan
