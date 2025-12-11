Mumbai To Host 33rd International Sunni Ijtema At Azad Maidan From Dec 12–14 | Pexels

Preparations are underway for the 33rd annual international Sunni Ijtema, scheduled from December 12 to 14, 2025, at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. Considered the largest Sunni religious congregation in India, the event is organised by Sunni Dawate Islami (SDI), a global non-political organisation active in religious, charitable, and educational initiatives.

This year's Ijtema coincides with 1,500 years of Islam, marked by the central theme “Celebrating 1500 Years of Guidance & Mercy brought by the Messenger of Mercy.”

The event has historically attracted hundreds of thousands of participants, including women, youth, and international scholars who address contemporary issues through an Islamic lens. This year’s discussions include artificial intelligence, digital finance, and modern trade ethics.

Day 1: Women-Exclusive Sessions Focus on Rights, Knowledge & Empowerment

The Ijtema opens Friday evening with programmes exclusively for women. Key topics include:

Women as Seekers of Knowledge

Women’s Right to Inheritance

Character and Modesty as the True Ornament of a Muslim Woman

Lessons from the Marital Life of the Prophet

Scholars will also explain Islamic provisions on Khula, a wife’s right to initiate divorce by returning the dower or mutually agreed compensation. The session will highlight that Islamic teachings on knowledge are not gender-specific, with examples such as:

Hazrat Aisha, a revered scholar and instructor to many sahaba

Fatima Al-Fihri, founder of the University of Al-Qarawiyyin, considered one of the world’s oldest universities

Other sessions will address women’s rights to financial maintenance, choosing a spouse, and the pivotal role of education in shaping society. Over 1,00,000 women are expected to attend.

Day 2 & 3: Sessions for Men on Spirituality, Technology and Modern Ethical Challenges

The second and third days are dedicated to men. Themes for the two days include:

Pleasing Allah by Serving Creation

The Spiritual Life of the Prophet

Religious Information and Artificial Intelligence

New Age Issues, Digital Finance, Family and Trade — a Q&A with Mufti Nizamuddin

Moral and Spiritual Development of Youth: From Distraction to Discipline

As every year, career guidance and higher education counselling will be conducted by Team SDI Ummeed. A mass prayer for global peace and prosperity will conclude the event. More than 2,00,000 men are expected to participate.

Renowned International Scholars to Address the Gathering

Notable speakers include:

Allama Shakir Ali Noorie (Founder, SDI)

Allama Qamruzzaman Khan Azmi

Allama Qari Zahiruddin Khan

Mufti Nizamuddin Razavi

Sayyed Khalid Al-Gilani

Sayyed Moin Ashraf

Sayyed Aminul Qadri

Maulana Yunus Misbahi

Qari Rizwan Khan

Dr Waqaruzzama Azmi

Maulana Arif Patel

Al-Haj Sadiq Razavi

SDI president Hazrat Allama Shakir Ali Noorie and chief mentor Hazrat Allama Qamruzzaman Khan Azmi continue to be featured in the “500 Most Influential Muslims” list published annually by The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre, Amman, Jordan.

Facilities & Security Measures in Place

A dedicated box for clarity:

Facilities

Large number of ablution areas (Wudu Khana)

Ample restroom facilities

60+ CCTV cameras across the ground

2,000 female volunteers for women's day

1,000+ male volunteers for Day 2 and Day 3

Security Advisory

Police have advised attendees:

Not to carry handy cameras, laptops, wires, batteries, matchboxes, lighters, nail cutters, or other battery-operated electronic devices

No vehicle parking motorcycles or any other vehicles will be permitted around Azad Maidan

