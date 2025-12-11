Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 11, 2025: City Wakes Up To Chill Morning With Haze In Skies; AQI Remains In Poor Range At 144, Wadala Hit Worst

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Chill Morning With Haze In Skies; AQI Remains In Poor Range At 144, Wadala Hit Worst |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Thursday to a winter chill, greeted by clear blue skies, light winds and a crisp coolness in the air. For many residents, the morning brought a refreshing break from the city’s usually warm and humid conditions. However, beneath the pleasant weather lingered a thin layer of haze, reflecting an ongoing environmental challenge that continues to plague the city, its steadily worsening air quality.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai city wakes up to a layer of haze this morning. Visuals around Bandra.



CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) claims that the AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is at 119, which has been categorised as 'moderate.' pic.twitter.com/HwDdcAchiS — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2025

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thursday was expected to remain pleasant throughout the day, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of around 15°C and a maximum of 32°C. While these conditions offered comfort, the city’s air quality told a different story. Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 144 early morning, as recorded by AQI.in, placing it firmly in the ‘poor’ category.

This level, though slightly better than last month’s alarming figures, is still unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups. Massive government-led projects such as metro lines, bridges, coastal road stretches and large-scale road widening, coupled with a surge in private construction, continue to throw up dust and fine particulate matter into the air.

Wadala Continues To Breathe Most Toxic Air In City

Several pockets across the city emerged as major pollution hotspots. The Wadala Truck Terminal registered a shockingly high AQI of 368, categorised as ‘severe’, indicating dangerously polluted air that can pose serious health risks even to healthy individuals.

In Deonar and Bandra, AQI levels stood at 197 and 187, respectively, both marked as ‘poor’. Other areas, including Worli (180) and Chembur (177), also recorded air quality in the poor range, reflecting how both commercial hubs and residential areas remain heavily affected.

Suburban pockets showed comparatively cleaner air, though still not ideal. Govandi (63), Kandivali East (67) and Charkop (85) fell under the ‘moderate’ category, indicating that while the air is acceptable, pollution levels remain evident. Powai (123) and Juhu (127) also landed in the moderate bracket.

For reference, AQI values between 0–50 are Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy, and above 200 Hazardous.

