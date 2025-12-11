Navi Mumbai Protest Targets Sunburn Festival Over Drugs, Obscenity And Safety Concerns | File Pic (Representative Image)

A public protest was held in Navi Mumbai against the Sunburn Festival, with participants raising concerns over alleged drug use, obscenity, and safety risks associated with large-scale music events. The campaign, titled “Our Culture. Our Safety. Our Responsibility,” aims to draw attention to what organisers describe as the harmful social impact of such festivals on the city’s youth and cultural environment.

Organisers Highlight Risks to Youth and Women’s Safety

Protest organisers claimed that music festivals like Sunburn increase the chances of substance abuse, especially among young people, while placing a heavy burden on local law enforcement. They also argued that these events create serious safety threats for women, citing past incidents that have raised concerns about crowd behaviour and inadequate security.

According to the organisers, such festivals “undermine Indian cultural values and send distorted messages to society,” prompting the need for stronger regulation and accountability.

Protest Held in Vashi With Advance Online Registration

The protest took place on December 10, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, at Vashi Railway Station, opposite T5, in front of Mokal Juice Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Before the event, organisers had also sought online registration for participants to confirm attendance.

Youth-Led Movement Gains Momentum

“This movement reflects growing activism among Gen-Z in Maharashtra, calling for stricter regulation and accountability for events that, according to them, threaten community safety and cultural values,” said one organiser.

The protest marks a continued push by young citizens demanding safer public environments and responsible event management in the state.

