Mumbai GRP Recovers 1,018 Stolen Mobile Phones In Major Crackdown Across 17 States |

The Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday returned 1,018 stolen mobile phones to their rightful owners in one of the largest recovery drives conducted in recent years. Several of these devices had travelled across multiple states through organised theft networks before being traced and intercepted.

57 Special Teams Formed to Track Railway Theft Network

To tackle the rising number of mobile thefts on Mumbai’s crowded suburban railway network, the GRP formed 57 specialised teams 28 under the Central Zone and 29 under the Western Zone.

According to officials, most thefts took place inside jam-packed local trains or on platforms during peak boarding and alighting.

The large-scale success of the operation was driven by advanced technical surveillance, inter-state coordination, and persistent follow-up with telecom service providers.

A Targeted Crackdown After Surge in Mobile Thefts

Officials said the crackdown began soon after Rakesh Kalasagar took charge as Commissioner of Government Railway Police, Mumbai in May 2025.

After reviewing daily passenger volumes, crime patterns, and jurisdiction-related issues, Kalasagar identified a sharp spike in mobile thefts and robberies.

He then launched a multi-phase, targeted anti-theft campaign aimed at dismantling active theft networks and maximising recovery of stolen devices.

Phase One Recovery Set Strong Momentum

In the first phase, GRP teams traced and seized 684 stolen mobile phones worth ₹1,11,39,626, which were returned to victims on 25 July 2025.

The success of this phase created strong momentum for an expanded second phase.

Phase Two Expanded Across 17 States and UTs

Between September and November 2025, the GRP widened the investigation to include unsolved cases from 2023, 2024, and 2025.

A total of 57 teams conducted field investigations and technical analysis across 17 States and Union Territories, including Daman and Diu.

Their efforts led to the recovery of 1,018 stolen mobile phones, many of which had been trafficked across state lines through organised networks.

Geographic Distribution of Recoveries

Officials provided the following breakdown:

Mumbai City: 444 phones

Rest of Maharashtra: 216 phones

Other States/UTs: 358 phones

Total Recovered: 1,018 phones

Total Value: ₹1,80,33,668

The figures highlight the widespread movement of stolen devices and the extensive footprint of the GRP’s investigation.

Owners Express Surprise, Relief at Recoveries

During the handover event held on Wednesday, several beneficiaries expressed disbelief at recovering devices they thought were lost forever.

Vinod Arya from Kalyan, whose relative’s phone was stolen between Thane and Kalyan in 2023, recalled, “I was sitting in the dining hall watching TV with my brother-in-law when he suddenly received a call from the GRP about the recovery. At first, we couldn’t believe it. It felt like a dream.”

Operation Supervised by Senior GRP Leadership

The massive recovery operation was carried out under the directives of Rakesh Kalasagar, Commissioner of Government Railway Police, Mumbai, and supervised by:

Pradnya Jedage, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone (Railways Mumbai)

Sunita Sanlukhe-Thakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Western Zone (Railways Mumbai)

GRP Vows to Intensify Anti-Theft Efforts

When contacted, Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar said, “The GRP remains firmly committed to passenger safety and security. Detecting and recovering stolen mobile phones continues to be one of our top priorities. We will sustain and intensify our efforts to trace stolen devices and ensure they are returned to all affected victims.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/