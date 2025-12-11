MSRTC’s New Package Tours Clock ₹19.24 Crore In Six Months, Record Statewide Demand

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) newly launched ‘Package Tour’ initiative has delivered a strong and stable performance within just six months of its rollout, drawing robust passenger response across the state.

4,039 Tours Operated, Nearly 27 Lakh km Covered

Between April and November 2025, MSRTC operated 4,039 package tours, marking a remarkable high-demand phase for its tourism services.

The buses collectively covered 26.97 lakh kilometres, generating ₹19.24 crore in revenue a significant and encouraging financial boost for the state-run transporter.

Sangli Leads in Tours; Kolhapur Tops Revenue Charts

Among MSRTC’s divisions, Sangli led with 581 package tours, followed by:

Kolhapur – 561 tours

Satara – 391 tours

Ahilyanagar – 362 tours

Pune – 288 tours

On the revenue front, Kolhapur secured the top spot with ₹3.25 crore, while:

Ahilyanagar earned ₹2.45 crore

Sangli earned ₹2.35 crore

Satara earned ₹2.11 crore

Pune earned ₹1.36 crore

Strong Participation Across Marathwada and Vidarbha

Divisions across Marathwada including Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Jalna as well as Vidarbha divisions such as Nagpur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Akola and Yavatmal witnessed enthusiastic uptake, underscoring the scheme’s statewide popularity.

Boost to Tourism and Revenue, Says MSRTC

According to MSRTC, the package tours have opened new avenues for affordable, comfortable, and organised travel, while simultaneously giving a strong push to Maharashtra’s tourism sector.

The initiative has also played a crucial role in strengthening MSRTC’s revenue streams at a time when financial stability remains a priority.

Officials added that more innovative and attractive tour packages are in the pipeline, aimed at expanding MSRTC’s tourism footprint and enhancing the overall commuter experience. Travellers have been encouraged to make use of these curated tour options.

