MSEDCL Urges 2.62 Lakh Consumers To Settle Pending Electricity Disputes At National Lok Adalat On December 13 | FPJ (Representational Image)

Consumers falling under MSEDCL’s Kalyan circle have been given an opportunity to resolve long-pending electricity disputes through the National Lok Adalat scheduled on Saturday, December 13. The utility has appealed to consumers facing issues related to permanent disconnection, billing disputes, and pre-litigation or pending power theft cases to participate and settle their matters amicably.

2.62 Lakh Consumers Owe ₹324 Crore in Arrears

According to MSEDCL, the Lok Adalat will be held across all taluka courts in Thane and Palghar districts under the Kalyan circle. Currently, 2.62 lakh consumers collectively owe the utility ₹324 crore in arrears.

Breakdown of dues:

Kalyan Circle-1: ₹43.8 crore from 11,431 consumers

Kalyan Circle-2: ₹134 crore from 96,062 consumers

Vasai Division: ₹110 crore from 1,89,892 consumers

Palghar Division: ₹36.85 crore from 53,949 consumers

Notices Issued, but Walk-Ins Also Allowed

MSEDCL’s legal department has already issued notices to eligible consumers to attend the Lok Adalat. However, officials clarified that even consumers who have not received notices can directly appear at their respective taluka courts and settle their disputes on the spot.

‘Practical Platform for Dispute Resolution,’ Says MSEDCL

An MSEDCL spokesperson said the National Lok Adalat offers a practical and consumer-friendly platform for resolving electricity-related disputes through mutual understanding, helping both sides avoid prolonged and costly litigation. The utility has urged all consumers with pending cases to make use of the opportunity.

Supervision by District Legal Authorities

The settlement drive will be supervised by the district legal authorities, in coordination with MSEDCL’s Kalyan zone, to ensure smooth processing of cases.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/