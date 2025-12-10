Mumbai Crime: Father Booked For Assaulting 1-Year-Old Daughter, Threatening To Kill Her In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under JJ Act & BNS

Mankhurd Police registered FIR against 35-year-old father for allegedly assaulting his 1-year-old daughter and issuing death threat | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 10: The Mankhurd police have registered a case against Rahul Chandrakant Shete, 35, for allegedly assaulting his one-year-old daughter and threatening to kill her. The incident occurred on December 7 while the child's grandmother was feeding her milk and biscuits.

Grandmother Files Complaint

According to the FIR, the complainant, Darshana Chandrakant Shete, 62, resides at Room No. 510, Building No. 25/A Hiranandani Akruti, Lallubhai Compound, Mankhurd, along with her son Rahul and granddaughter Samira. Rahul's wife passed away due to a kidney ailment three months after Samira's birth, and Darshana has been taking care of Samira ever since.

Alleged Assault Over Feeding Child Biscuits

The complaint states that Rahul constantly shouts at and assaults Samira over minor issues. On the day of the incident, around 5:25 a.m., Darshana was feeding Samira milk and biscuits because she was hungry. At that time, Rahul allegedly began shouting, saying, "Don't give her biscuits," and verbally abused her.

Neighbour Intervenes & Saves The Child

A frightened Samira started to cry due to Rahul's shouting. As Darshana was taking Samira outside to calm her down, Rahul allegedly slapped her on the back, telling her to stop crying and sit quietly. When Darshana took Samira out of the house, he allegedly rushed towards them with a stick to hit her.

A neighbour, Kamal Rajendra Sase, 55, intervened and snatched the stick from Rahul. At that point, Rahul allegedly shouted, "She is my daughter, I will kill her with one slap," threatening to take the child's life.

FIR Registered

Due to poor health, Darshana rested at home and filed a formal legal complaint against Rahul on December 9, accompanied by her neighbour's daughter, at the Mankhurd police station.

The police have registered an offence against the accused Rahul under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, along with Sections 115(2), 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and have begun further investigation.

