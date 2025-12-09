Mumbai Crime: 2 Gold Artisans Booked For Cheating Traders Of ₹1.15 Crore In Pydhonie & Zaveri Bazaar; Both Accused Absconding

Two separate gold cheating cases worth ₹1.15 crore registered at LT Marg Police Station; artisans absconding | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 08: Two separate cases of gold misappropriation and cheating amounting to a total of ₹1.15 crore have been registered after two traders from Pydhonie and Zaveri Bazaar were allegedly defrauded by gold artisans entrusted with pure gold for jewellery making.

The L T Marg Police have registered two independent FIRs against accused Amardeep Rambahadur Patwa and Raju Mathur Mandal, both of whom have gone absconding. A special police team has been formed to trace and arrest them.

Pydhonie Jeweller Loses 256g Gold Worth ₹30 Lakh

In the first case, complainant Simanta Bholanath Ghorai, a jewellery businessman residing in Bhayandar, owns a manufacturing unit at Tambakatta, Mumbadevi (Pydhonie). Between July 2024 and December 2025, he handed over pure gold to his known craftsman, Amardeep Patwa, for making jewellery.

While Patwa delivered some finished jewellery, he failed to return 256 grams of gold worth ₹30 lakh in the form of jewellery or raw gold. Despite repeated follow-ups, Patwa stopped responding and disappeared.

Zaveri Bazaar Jeweller Duped of 650g Gold Worth ₹85 Lakh

In the second incident, 34-year-old complainant Prasannajit Kartik Doshi, a jeweller from Zaveri Bazaar, regularly assigned jewellery-making work to craftsman Raju Mandal. Between January 2021 and December 2025, Doshi gave Mandal 650 grams of pure gold worth ₹85 lakh.

Mandal neither returned the jewellery nor the gold and is suspected to have fled with the material. Doshi realised the fraud on December 4 and attempted to contact Mandal, but his phone was found switched off.

Two FIRs Registered; Police Teams to Bihar & Kolkata

After both traders approached L T Marg Police, complaints were formally registered. Following preliminary verification, police booked both accused on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating in two independent FIRs.

Also Watch:

Accused Absconding; Probe Underway

According to officials, both Patwa and Mandal are originally from Bihar and Kolkata. Police teams will soon travel to their native places to search for them. The L T Marg Police are conducting further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/