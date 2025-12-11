Good News! Nerul-Mumbai Ferry Set To Sail From Dec 15, Slashing Travel Time To 30 Minutes; Check Fare, Trip Details

Representational pic | File pic

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai’s long-delayed water transport revival is finally taking shape, with the much-anticipated Nerul–Bhaucha Dhakka passenger ferry service set to begin operations on December 15. The launch marks a major milestone for the CIDCO-built Nerul Passenger Water Terminal (NPWT), which has remained largely underutilised since its inauguration.

The new ferry service will reduce cross-harbour travel time from the current 90 minutes by road to just 30 minutes. According to a Hindustan Times report, the route will open with four daily services, operated by a 20-seater vessel, with fares priced at Rs 935 per passenger. CIDCO officials stated that final clearances from maritime authorities are expected in time for the launch.

CIDCO MD Hails New Mode Of Transport

CIDCO vice chairman and MD Vijay Singhal said the service represents a key link in the region’s emerging multi-modal transport network. “With the airport, metro and new road links progressing, water transport is set to become an important connector. This route will significantly cut travel time and strengthen regional mobility,” he said, as quoted by HT.

Singhal added that the Nerul terminal is finally beginning to play the multi-route role envisioned for it. The terminal already operates the Nerul–Elephanta service and is preparing to host additional leisure-based activities.

Read Also Palghar Ro-Ro Ferry Strands Passengers For Over 90 Minutes Due To Technical Glitch

The ferry operator, Waterfront Experiences Mumbai Pvt Ltd of the Drishti Group, said enhanced safety measures have been introduced for the Nerul–Mumbai route. All passengers will be required to wear life jackets during boarding. The company also plans to boost footfall through tourism-focused additions.

“We’ll soon launch water sports, including speedboat shows by January and jet skiing. A floating restaurant and a flamingo tourism circuit are also in the pipeline,” an official said, according to the report. Under the planned eco-tourism initiative, passengers arriving from Mumbai will be taken for guided flamingo viewing at DPS Lake, following an orientation at the jetty.

Also Watch:

The Nerul terminal, built at a cost of around Rs 150 crore and inaugurated in 2023, remained idle for nearly three years due to insufficient water depth, pending permissions and multiple failed tenders. Services finally began this year with the Nerul–Elephanta route, but ridership has remained extremely low, around 60 passengers in the past month. Operators say commuter confidence will improve with consistent frequency and better awareness.

Meanwhile, plans for a Ro-Ro service from Nerul have been completely dropped due to shallow water depth. “The jetty has only one to 1.5 metres of draft, whereas Ro-Ro vessels need at least four metres. Even high tides don’t match commuter timings,” the operator said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/