Palghar Ro-Ro Ferry Strands Passengers For Over 90 Minutes Due To Technical Glitch | Representative Ferry Image

Palghar: What was supposed to be a routine ferry ride turned into an ordeal for passengers on Sunday afternoon after the Saphale–Virar Ro-Ro ferry got stranded near Marambalpada jetty due to a technical malfunction.

Ferry Stuck Due To Hydraulic Failure

The ferry, which departed from Jalsar around 3 pm, failed to reach Marambalpada even by 6:30 pm, leaving passengers stranded onboard for more than one and a half hours. Reports indicate that a hydraulic failure in the ferry’s ramp system prevented it from docking at the jetty, forcing passengers to remain inside the vessel. Many expressed anxiety and frustration over the prolonged delay.

Passengers Raise Safety Concerns

Several passengers alleged that the ferry routinely carries more people than its permitted capacity, compromising safety. “Even today, the ferry was overcrowded. It seems like safety protocols are not being followed properly,” one commuter shared on social media.

Local residents have also raised concerns about the lack of enforcement of safety norms in the ferry service, which was introduced to provide faster connectivity between Marambalpada and Jalsar.

Call For Official Inquiry

Following the incident, passengers demanded an official inquiry by maritime safety authorities and urged the municipal administration to take immediate steps to ensure passenger safety.

The incident has once again raised questions about the safety standards and operational oversight of the Ro-Ro ferry service operating along the coastal stretch of Vasai–Virar. Authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the malfunction or remedial measures.