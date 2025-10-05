Environmentalists Slam Maharashtra Government Over Plan To Convert 5-Acre Natural Area In Wadala For Construction Projects

A group of protesting people (Representative Image) | Pexels

Mumbai: Environmentalists have accused the Maharashtra government of systematically destroying the city’s natural areas through its ongoing infrastructure projects. The latest controversy comes after the Urban Development Department (UDD) issued a public notice proposing to convert 20,318 sq. mt (5 acres) of land marked as a ‘Natural Area’ (NA) in Mumbai’s Development Plan 2034 into a residential zone for an EVM & VVPAT warehouse and a Civil Services Institute Gymkhana.

Wadala’s Green Belt Under Threat

Environmental activist Zoru Bathena said the proposed land lies in Wadala, a locality already burdened with a monorail depot and truck terminal. “The smaller land parcel has already been handed over to Mumbai Metro 3 for temporary use. However, the use is temporary, but the destruction is permanent,” Bathena said. He questioned why the government cannot identify an alternative location for the civil services gymkhana.

Public Notice And Government Decision

As per the public notice, 6,475 sq. mt of NA land is proposed for a Government Office to house EVM and VVPAT machines, while 13,843.82 sq. mt from the Salt Pan Division will be allotted to the IAS Association for the gymkhana. The decision was approved during a cabinet meeting held on March 16, 2024.

‘Metro 11 Will Trigger More Land Grabs’

Director of NGO Vanashakti, Stalin D, alleged that large-scale land grabs are being planned under Metro 11, stretching from Wadala Bhakti Park to Sewri. “The entire belt will be taken up for some or the other construction,” he warned.

Repeated Objections Ignored

This is not the first time environmentalists have objected to such land use. In January 2022, Bathena had written to the Deputy Director of Town Planning opposing the conversion of a 3,846 sq. mt natural area under CRZ-II for government use. “Despite this, the government went ahead and converted it into a government office,” he said.

‘MMRCL, BMC, MSRDC Behind Ecological Damage’

Stalin further alleged that agencies such as the MMRCL, BMC, and MSRDC are responsible for “systematically eroding” the city’s green cover. “The presence of some structures in an environmentally sensitive area is not an excuse to worsen the problem. It violates environmental laws,” he added.