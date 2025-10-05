 Mumbai Crime News: Trio Booked For ₹16-Crore Share Fraud After Forging Priest’s Documents
The complainant, Framroz Dadi Vachha (51), a priest at the Fire Temple in Jogeshwari, alleged that his late aunt, Homai Karkaria, was financially exploited by her chartered accountant and trusted advisor.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan Police have registered a case of cheating and forgery involving the misappropriation of shares worth nearly ₹16 crore. The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B), and 34 against Lohrasp D. Kalyaniwala, Dilbur L. Kalyaniwala, and Atush L. Kalyaniwala, all residents of Godrej Baug, Nepeansea Road, Mumbai.

Complainant Alleges Betrayal Of Trust

Fraud Reportedly Committed Between 2018 And 2020

According to the complaint, the offence occurred between 2018 and 2020. Accused Lohrasp Kalyaniwala, who served as the CA of late Homai Karkaria, allegedly misused his professional position and access to her financial and family details. Taking advantage of her old age and trust, the accused conspired to gain control over her financial dealings.

Forgery And Illegal Transfer Of Shares Alleged

As per police sources, the accused trio manipulated bank and investment documents, provided false information, and forged the complainant’s signatures on KYC papers at Standard Chartered Bank. They allegedly updated official records to favor themselves and transferred shares worth around ₹16 crore into their own demat accounts without consent, thereby committing large-scale fraud.

EOW To Lead Investigation

The case has now been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for a detailed probe.

