Canada: Punjab Man Stabs Wife To Death, Confesses Crime To Mother On Video Call

A 50-year old man from Ludhiana stabbed his wife to death on March 15, one week after he reached Canada, according to a report in The Indian Express. The Abbotsford police reported that they identified the victim as Balwinder Kaur who was 40 years old who was stabbed by her husband Jagpreet Singh aka Raju.

Allegations By Deceased Wife's Sister

According to Indian Express report, Balwinder's sister alleged that after stabbing his wife he made a video call to his mother who lived in Ludhiana an said "main enhu sadaa layi sulata"( I have put her to sleep forever).

Rajwinder also alleged that Jagpreet had developed an obsession with moving to Canada. This obsession, had led Jagpreet to pressure and harass her into arranging his travel to Canada as soon as possible, especially since Balwinder moved to Canada before him. Additionally, the couple frequently argued about financial matters because Jagpreet had stopped working and was unemployed, according to her claims.

The couple was married for 24 years and had two children, a son and a daughter.

Jagpreet's Family Denies Allegations

Although, Jagpreets's family claimed that they were a Balwinder and Jagpreet were a happy couple, denying the allegation made by the deceased's family.

While speaking to Indian Express Jagpreet's brother said, "They are still unclear about what exactly had happened between the two on the night Jagpreet stabbed his wife. He or our family never harassed Balwinder Kaur. They were a happy couple and had returned from shopping a few hours before the incident."

He also said that, "Jagpreet called his mother to confess for his crime seeking forgiveness from them and that nothing was intentional. "

Indian Couple Killed In Suspicious Fire

A tragic fire engulfed the home of an Indian couple in Ontario, Canada's Brampton area, resulting in the loss of their teenage daughter and their own lives. Although the incident took place on March 7, it wasn't until Friday that the authorities confirmed the identities of the deceased family of three. Their residence was located near the intersection of Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive.

The news agency PTI reported that after receiving a tip from a neighbor, officials arrived at the scene but initially couldn't confirm the exact number of fatalities. However, after extinguishing the fire, they found three deceased in the incident. The family was named as Rajiv Warikoo, 51, his wife Shilpa Kotha, 47, and their 16-year-old daughter Mahek Warikoo.