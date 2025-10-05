 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Urgent Meeting To Review Flood Damage, Crop Losses And Election Strategy
According to sources in Mantralaya, the meeting will be held immediately after the scheduled Cabinet meeting. CM Fadnavis has directed all ministers and senior leaders from Mahayuti’s constituent parties to remain present for this special discussion.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:02 PM IST
Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called an urgent meeting of Mahayuti ministers on Tuesday to discuss the extensive flood situation in Maharashtra, the resulting crop losses, post-flood disease concerns, and preparations for the upcoming local body elections.

Meeting Scheduled After Cabinet Session

60 Lakh Hectares Of Crops Damaged

Heavy rainfall and returning monsoon showers have severely affected several parts of the state, damaging crops across more than 60 lakh hectares in 33 districts. The Marathwada region, in particular, has suffered extensive agricultural losses, leaving thousands of farmers in distress.

Opposition Pushes For Loan Waiver

Amid rising distress among farmers, opposition parties have renewed their demand for a comprehensive farm loan waiver and launched meetings, rallies, and state-wide tours to highlight the issue and pressure the government.

Government To Finalize Relief Measures

In response, the state government aims to finalize its policy stance and strategy during Tuesday’s meeting. The Chief Minister is expected to review ongoing relief measures, discuss immediate assistance to affected farmers, and outline the government’s counter-strategy to address the opposition’s campaign.

