PM Modi Extends Greetings To Eknath Shinde On His Birthday; Calls Him 'Dynamic & Industrious CM Of Maharashtra'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm greetings to Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde praising him as a dynamic and industrious CM.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, Birthday wishes to the dynamic and industrious Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde Ji. He has made a mark for his grassroots level connect and hardworking nature. He is working to take the state to new heights. Praying for his long and healthy life.

Birthday Wishes Pour In From Across The Country

The Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis also wished the CM on his birthday.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!" , the Deputy CM wrote in a X post.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his heartiest wishes to Ekanth Shinde. Acknowledging Shinde's remarkable journey from humble beginnings, Sarma praised his leadership in guiding Maharashtra towards greater progress.

In a X post CM wrote, "Heartiest wishes to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde ji on his birthday. A leader who has risen from humble origins, he is steering Maharashtra to newer heights of progress. Prayers to Maa Kamakhya & Srimanta Sankardev for his long & healthy life."

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP also wished CM Eknath Shinde. The MP expressed his hope that Shinde's leadership would continue to propel in the state.

"Warmest birthday greetings to the esteemed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde Ji. May your leadership continue to propel state to new heights of progress and prosperity. ", the MP wrote in a X post.

