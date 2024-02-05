Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Posts Photo Of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Son Shrikant Shinde With Murder Accused On Bail

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut created a flutter in political circles on Monday by posting on X (formerly Twitter) on a photograph showing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son and MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, being greeted by a man facing murder charges and who is currently out on bail.

Raut's post comes close on the heels of the shocking incident in which BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire at a Shiv Sena (Shinde) activist inside the cabin of the senior inspector of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar.

On Sunday, several persons greeted Shrikant Shinde on his birthday. This included Hemant Dabhekar, a Pune resident and one of the accused in the case of murder of Kishor Marne, who was one of the key members of the Marne gang. Dabhekar is alleged to be a member of the Sharad Mohol gang.

Raut tagged his X post to CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is in charge of the home portfolio. Without naming Dabhekar in the post, Raut said, "Home minister Devendraji, Maharashtra is ruled by goons. The ruling party's MLA opens fire in a police station. Why did the goons become so powerful? Who is responsible for this?" Raut encircled Dabhekar's face in the photograph as he was seen greeting Shrikant Shinde.

"Yesterday, the prince celebrated his birthday. Find out who is the encircled person in this image? Then it will be revealed that who is feeding the goons," he said in the post.

"With government's blessings, the goons are free in the state," the Sena (UBT) leader claimed.

Accuded Ganpat Gaikwad had earlier accused CM Shinde of being responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation. He held CM Shinde of being responsible for his criminal act of opening fire at a member of the Shiv Sena (Shinde). State Congress president Nana Patole, leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray have all condemned the failing law and order situation.

The firing incident and the photo of a goon with the CM's son has caused major embarrassment to the state government.