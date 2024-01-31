Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Accuses Rahul Kanal In Khichdi Scam; Counter-Challenges Fly

Rahul Kanal | Instagram

Khichdi politics in Maharashtra has become hotter with Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut accusing Rahul Kanal, a former close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, of being involved in the scam. Raut's brother Sandeep himself is facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case and appeared before the agency on Tuesday.

Allegations and counter-allegations

Kanal, who defected to Shiv Sena (Shinde), convened a press conference on Wednesday along with Amey Ghole, also a former member of Shiv Sena (UBT). Denying Raut's allegation, he challenged the MP to substantiate his charge against him or quit politics. Kanal said he was felicitated by his erstwhile party for the work done during Covid.

He claimed that he had distributed one lakh ration kits during the pandemic and also donated the first ambulance in Worli, which is the assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray. “Where was Sanjay Raut at that time,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Gholey pointed out that the “good work” done during Covid was published in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, which is edited by Raut. It was alleged that the mayor's bungalow at Shivaji Park was being used by Raut during the pandemic. “The CCTV footage will reveal who all came to meet Raut in the bungalow,” he added.