'Govt Breeding Gangsters, Shinde Responsible For Ulhasnagar Firing': Sanjay Raut's Massive Attack Against Maha CM

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Mp Sanjay Raut on Saturday came down heavily on Chief Minister Shinde, saying the latter was responsible for the firing in Ulhasnagar. "Under the rule of Eknath Shinde, gangsters are being bred," Raut said in an interaction with media here.

A shocking incident unfolded on Friday when BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly shot Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena (Shinde) chief of Kalyan, inside the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar. The altercation erupted during a complaint filing process, with Ganpat Gaikwad asserting that he used the firearm in defense of his son, who was reportedly being assaulted at the police station.

Prior to his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad defended his actions in a phone conversation with a news channel, claiming that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde aimed to establish a kingdom of criminals in Maharashtra.

Rule of mafia, goons in Maharashtra: Raut

Sanjay Raut, hitting out at Shinde over the developments, said only such criminals are being created under his reign.

"The rule of mafia and goons has been going on in Maharashtra for one and a half years. This government has come from mob rule and hooliganism. Government has come from money transactions. This is the case in the Chief Minister's district. The Chief Minister is responsible for the firing. The MLA involved in firing has given a statement that if there is a Chief Minister like Shinde in Maharashtra, only such criminals will be created. I have already told how the calls to gangsters and gangs of criminals go to the Chief Minister's office. Accused are being bailed out of jail to win elections. I can name them. Heads of gangster gangs are being evicted in Pune," Raut said.

#WATCH | Ulhasnagar firing incident | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...Firing incident is happening in the home town of CM Eknath Shinde and the MLA openly says that Shinde forced him to shoot, that the CM should resign...Today, it happened at a Police station. The manner… pic.twitter.com/NBQwvxyhJP — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

Criminals out on bail for helping in elections, Raut's allegation

"Prisons, criminals, gangs are being phoned from Chief Minister's office, criminals are being bailed out to help in elections. The names will be announced in Pune. Four major gangsters have been released on bail. Same thing is going on in Mumbai. Rule of law is nothing but election is to be won. Bail will be given to accused in Ulhasnagar firing," Raut said. He added that he will give evidence of how three ministers tried to get bail for three terrible criminals in Pune.

Where is the Home Minister? Raut's attack against Fadnavis

"Where is the Home Minister? He says that nobody will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Is this justice only for Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP? Is the matter simple enough to discuss? If the accused was a cooman man, he would have been hanged by now. Attempts are being made in Nagpur, Thane, Pune, Mumbai to take political benefits by freeing the criminals and mafia from jail. Does the BJP have a face? What answer would they give?" Raut questioned.

"All criminal cases have political backing. Chief Minister's office is working for that. Maharashtra had never gone to such an abyss. Devendra Fadnavis is a lawyer. Rama is on your side. So they should give justice," Raut said.

Sanjay Raut also said that there is no bail for Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Salvi and his family but the home minister's office will call to grant bail to the shooters.