 Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation

Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation

According to police, during an examination on Friday, a small piece of paper was found near Anushka, leading to allegations of copying. The school’s headmistress reportedly berated her in front of classmates, saying, “You people from the slums will never improve; you don’t deserve to study in this school,” as alleged by the student’s father.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation | File Pic (Representative Image)

A tragic incident unfolded at Sushila Devi Deshmukh School in Airoli after a Class 10 student, Anushka Kevle (16), allegedly died by suicide following public humiliation in class.

According to police, during an examination on Friday, a small piece of paper was found near Anushka, leading to allegations of copying. The school’s headmistress reportedly berated her in front of classmates, saying, “You people from the slums will never improve; you don’t deserve to study in this school,” as alleged by the student’s father.

Aftermath of the Incident

Distressed by the humiliation, Anushka returned home and ended her life by hanging herself. Her family found her and immediately informed the police.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation
Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation
Environmentalists Slam Maharashtra Government Over Plan To Convert 5-Acre Natural Area In Wadala For Construction Projects
Environmentalists Slam Maharashtra Government Over Plan To Convert 5-Acre Natural Area In Wadala For Construction Projects
Mumbai Crime News: Trio Booked For ₹16-Crore Share Fraud After Forging Priest’s Documents
Mumbai Crime News: Trio Booked For ₹16-Crore Share Fraud After Forging Priest’s Documents
Uttar Pradesh News: STF Nabs 2 In Fake Yes Bank Loan Scam Worth Crores In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh News: STF Nabs 2 In Fake Yes Bank Loan Scam Worth Crores In Lucknow

The Rabale Police registered an accidental death report and began an inquiry. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the public humiliation had caused severe mental distress to the student, prompting her to take the extreme step,” a police officer from Rabale Police Station said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Differently-Abled Stalls Lie Abandoned Amid Poor Planning And Mismanagement
article-image

Case Registered Against Headmistress

Following the investigation, the headmistress was booked on Saturday under relevant sections for abetment of suicide, confirmed Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant of Rabale Police Station.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events and verify the statements made by witnesses and the student’s family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public...

Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public...

Environmentalists Slam Maharashtra Government Over Plan To Convert 5-Acre Natural Area In Wadala For...

Environmentalists Slam Maharashtra Government Over Plan To Convert 5-Acre Natural Area In Wadala For...

Mumbai Crime News: Trio Booked For ₹16-Crore Share Fraud After Forging Priest’s Documents

Mumbai Crime News: Trio Booked For ₹16-Crore Share Fraud After Forging Priest’s Documents

Mumbai Metro Line 3’s Final Phase Set For October 8 Inauguration, Completing City’s First Fully...

Mumbai Metro Line 3’s Final Phase Set For October 8 Inauguration, Completing City’s First Fully...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Urgent Meeting To Review Flood Damage, Crop Losses And...

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Urgent Meeting To Review Flood Damage, Crop Losses And...