Navi Mumbai School Headmistress Booked After Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide Following Public Humiliation | File Pic (Representative Image)

A tragic incident unfolded at Sushila Devi Deshmukh School in Airoli after a Class 10 student, Anushka Kevle (16), allegedly died by suicide following public humiliation in class.

According to police, during an examination on Friday, a small piece of paper was found near Anushka, leading to allegations of copying. The school’s headmistress reportedly berated her in front of classmates, saying, “You people from the slums will never improve; you don’t deserve to study in this school,” as alleged by the student’s father.

Aftermath of the Incident

Distressed by the humiliation, Anushka returned home and ended her life by hanging herself. Her family found her and immediately informed the police.

The Rabale Police registered an accidental death report and began an inquiry. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the public humiliation had caused severe mental distress to the student, prompting her to take the extreme step,” a police officer from Rabale Police Station said.

Case Registered Against Headmistress

Following the investigation, the headmistress was booked on Saturday under relevant sections for abetment of suicide, confirmed Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant of Rabale Police Station.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events and verify the statements made by witnesses and the student’s family.