 Navi Mumbai News: Differently-Abled Stalls Lie Abandoned Amid Poor Planning And Mismanagement
Aleesha Sam
A civic initiative aimed at empowering the differently-abled has run into serious setbacks, with many of the allotted stalls lying abandoned due to poor planning, mismanagement, and unsuitable locations.

Government Schemes and Stall Distribution

Under various government schemes, financial assistance and self-employment opportunities are extended to vulnerable groups, including the disabled, senior citizens, orphans, and the mentally ill. In line with this, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had distributed 330 stalls in 2023 with much fanfare. However, most of these stalls remain closed or non-functional, raising questions over the effectiveness of the project.

Unsuitable Locations Hamper Business

Many of the stalls are located in isolated or unhygienic areas—near garbage dumps, neglected corners, and places difficult to access. In Nerul’s Sector-8 L Market, only a handful of shops are operational, while in Juinagar and Sanpada Sector-4, most stalls have been shut for days. Beneficiaries say such locations are unsuitable for business and fail to attract customers.

Encroachments and Lack of Amenities

Encroachments in Turbhe Store, Vashi Sector-197, and Mahatma Market have further worsened the situation, making it difficult for differently-abled shopkeepers to even set up business. Adding to their woes, most locations lack basic amenities such as toilets.

Neglect in Ghansoli Sector-4

In Ghansoli Sector-4, out of 38 stalls, only one is in use, while the rest are in ruins. Locals allege these have turned into shelters for addicts and miscreants at night, with liquor bottles and stagnant water making the sites unsafe.

Activists Demand Relocation

Meanwhile, activists have demanded immediate relocation of the stalls.

“The stalls distributed to the differently-abled are lying abandoned in neglected areas. Since they cannot be used for business, they should be shifted to better locations where beneficiaries can actually earn a livelihood,” said Malati Lande, President of Navi Mumbai Apang Sena.

Civic Response

When questioned, civic officials assured that the issue will be reviewed and corrective measures will be taken.

