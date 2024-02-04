IN PICS: Mulund Residents Protest Against Dharavi Redevelopment Project By Forming Human Chain

By: Aleesha Sam | February 04, 2024
The Dharavi redevelopment project faces increased opposition as a significant number of protesters formed a human chain at Veer Savarkar Road, Mulund East, Thane.
Mulund residents are protesting against the relocation of Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in their area planned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
They are expressing their dissent by turning out in large numbers and taking to the streets against the 'PAP' project.
In a partnership between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government there will be a redevelopment of Dharavi slums.
Eligible residential tenements for the DRPL project are those existing prior to January 1, 2000.
The project targets the redevelopment of the city's largest slum located centrally.
It's noteworthy that previously, inhabitants of informal settlements in Maharashtra were provided with 269 sq ft homes, but now, these residents are slated for relocation in Mulund.
As per the (PAPs) plan, 7,439 tenements were to be constructed in Mulund.
