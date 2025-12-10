Mumbai News: Fake Birth Records Linked To Suspected Bangladeshi & Rohingya Immigrants; FIRs Filed In Mulund & Deonar

Authorities flag forged birth documents in Mulund; probe expands after second FIR amid rising concerns of fake identity registration | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 10: After a major case of 106 allegedly forged birth records surfaced in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s M-East Ward, another FIR has now been registered at the Mulund police station involving four applicants who allegedly submitted fake documents to obtain birth certificates. The police are investigating possible links to illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers living in the city using forged paperwork.

Complaint Filed After Suspicious Documents Flagged

According to the FIR, complainant Sagar Bhimrao Bhalekar, 41, Mandal Officer at the Mulund (Kurla) Tehsildar Office, stated that a senior BJP leader had earlier alerted authorities regarding suspicious documents submitted with delayed birth registration applications in the Kurla taluka.

In his written complaint dated December 1 and December 8, Somaiya claimed that several applicants might be Bangladeshis or foreign nationals and sought verification of documents and criminal action in cases of forgery.

Over 400 Delayed Birth Applications Scrutinised

The Mulund Tehsildar Office allegedly received over 400 delayed birth certificate applications. During verification, four applicants were found to have submitted suspicious or forged documents:

1. Najma Khatun Mohammad Nat, 20, – Aadhaar card issued in West Bengal; address verification found no trace of the applicant.

2. Ashraf Akbar Khan, 64, – School leaving certificate from Anjuman Khairul Islam Urdu School, Kurla West, found suspicious.

3. Mohammad Ausaf Mohammad Altaf Siddiqui, 57, – School leaving certificate from BMC School, Nehru Nagar, deemed doubtful.

4. Gausiya Parveen Islamullah Shaikh, 47, – School leaving certificate from BMC Urdu School No. 1, Kurla West, appeared suspicious.

FIR Registered Against Applicants & Unidentified Agents

Bhalekar lodged a complaint alleging that the four applicants attempted to obtain birth certificates by misleading a government office using forged documents. An FIR has also been filed against unidentified persons suspected of aiding them in preparing fake papers.

The police registered offences under Section 23 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, and Sections 3(5), 318(4), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is ongoing.

Deonar Police File Separate FIR In 106 Suspicious Birth Registrations

In a parallel development, the Deonar police have registered a separate FIR based on a complaint filed by Dr Pradip Pralhadrao Kshale, 47, Medical Health Officer and Registrar, BMC M-East Ward.

In 2024, authorities flagged 106 birth records, all submitted more than a year late by private hospitals in the area. Verification revealed that several applicants, including Mohammad Ijrar Rokh, Mohammad Javed Ansari, Sonu Mangiram Dillot, Shantaram Waman Tayde, and Abdul Ahad Khan, could not be traced at the addresses provided for their newborns. Police say this indicates that false information and forged documents were used for birth registration.

Hospital Submitted Birth Records Despite Being Shut

During inspection, authorities found that Sajeeda Nursing Home in Bainganwadi, Govandi, which had been shut down in 2023, had still submitted documentation for births allegedly conducted in 2023 and forwarded for registration in 2024. This raised serious concerns about misuse of the birth registration system.

Dr Kshale noted in the FIR that such fraudulent birth records pose potential “serious social risks” and may be misused for identity creation or illegal immigration.

The Deonar police have registered offences under BNS Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), and Sections 23 and 24 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. Further investigation is underway.

