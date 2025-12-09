Mumbai News: BMC Suspends Medical Officer For Alleged Irregular Birth Certificate Issuance; Deonar Police Register FIR

BMC suspends medical officer over birth certificate irregularities; probe underway into forged records | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 09: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended Dr Pradeep Pralhadrao Kashale, Medical Officer at Chandivali Dispensary (L Ward) and Acting Medical Health Officer of M/East Ward (Chembur), over alleged negligence and misconduct linked to irregular issuance of birth certificates.

As per official sources, Dr Kashale is accused of registering and issuing a birth certificate after a delay of more than one year without obtaining mandatory permission from the competent authority, in violation of government norms.

Acting on a complaint received through a public representative, the Municipal Commissioner issued an order dated November 28, 2025, placing him under suspension with effect from December 5, 2025, pending a preliminary and departmental inquiry.

Restrictions Imposed During Suspension

During the suspension period, Dr Kashale has been prohibited from taking up any private job or business and will be eligible only for subsistence allowance, as per service rules.

He has also been directed not to leave headquarters without prior written permission and to surrender his official identity card, in accordance with BMC circulars. The civic body has warned that any violation of the suspension conditions will invite strict action.

FIR Filed Over Suspected Fake Birth Records

In a parallel development, the Deonar Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Dr Pradip Kshale, the Registrar of Births and Deaths for the M/East Ward. The complaint highlights serious irregularities in birth records submitted by private hospitals in 2024.

Officials scrutinised 106 delayed birth registration applications received from private hospitals and found that addresses provided by at least five applicants — Mohammad Izrar Rokh, Mohammad Javed Ansari, Sonu Mangiram Dillod, Shantaram Vaman Tayade, and Abdul Ahad Khan — were false and unverifiable.

Investigators stated that none of the individuals resided at the mentioned locations and no credible residential details could be traced, indicating alleged use of forged documents and false information.

Hospital Shut But Documents Submitted A Year Later

Further inquiries revealed that Sajida Nursing Home in Bainganwadi, Govandi, one of the hospitals linked to the disputed registrations, had been shut down in 2023.

Despite this, documents were allegedly forwarded in 2024 claiming that a child had been born at the facility in 2023, raising serious questions about the authenticity of records.

