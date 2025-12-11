Mumbai News: Woman Loses ₹2.5 Lakh In Online Credit-Card Fraud; Money Traced To RBL Account Holder |

An online credit-card fraud case has surfaced in which ₹2.50 lakh was siphoned off from the credit card of 46-year-old Romaljit Kaur Makkar, a resident of Nahar Amrit Shakti, Chandivali, Sakinaka. The Sakinaka Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and the beneficiary of the account where the stolen funds were transferred. An investigation is underway.

Fraud Unfolds During Business Meeting

According to the FIR, Romaljit was attending a business meeting at RJ Capital in Seawoods–Belapur on April 3 when she began receiving alert messages from ICICI Bank regarding her credit card.

The first message indicated an incorrect PIN attempt, followed by three debit notifications of ₹9,980 and ₹80,000 each.

In total, ₹2,49,980 was fraudulently withdrawn from her card. She immediately contacted ICICI Bank’s customer care to block the card and also registered a complaint with the cybercrime helpline 1930.

Stolen Amount Traced to RBL Bank Account

On April 8, ICICI Bank informed her that the stolen amount had been transferred to an RBL Bank account held by one Upendra Kumar. The bank assured her that the complaint would be resolved within nine weeks, but despite repeated follow-ups, the money has not been refunded.

FIR Registered After No Relief from Bank

Unable to get her money back, Romaljit approached the Sakinaka Police, who registered a case under:

Sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act

Police are now tracing the beneficiary account holder and the digital trail behind the fraudulent transactions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/