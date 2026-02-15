 Sanjay Raut Slams BJP Over India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Group Stage Match, Says '...Politicians In Saffron Party Benefit From It'
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup match, alleging it generates large-scale betting and that funds reach Pakistan. He further claimed some BJP politicians benefit from the network. The high-profile clash is scheduled for 7 PM at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday criticised the India vs Pakistan group-stage match in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, alleging that the high-profile clash leads to large-scale betting and gambling. He further alleged that money from the match goes to Pakistan and further claimed that local brokers, including some politicians from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), benefit from it. Raut's remarks came as India will be playing against Pakistan in international tournaments in Colombo today.

While speaking at a press conference, Raut said, "This is not an India-Pakistan match. This is a Jay Shah vs Pakistan match. The people of India do not want it. The Indian public does not consent to India playing against Pakistan. The India-Pakistan match generates the highest amount of betting and gambling in cricket, and the money also goes to Pakistan. Even dalals (local brokers), especially politicians in the BJP, benefit from it," as quoted by ANI.

He also slammed Jay Shah and described that India vs Pakistan match not as a contest between the two teams, but as a fixture between the ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, and Pakistan.

"This is not an India-Pakistan match. This is a Jay Shah vs Pakistan match. The people of India do not want it. The Indian public does not consent to India playing against Pakistan."

He also further alleged, "In the last match against Pakistan, Rs 25,000 crore went to Pakistan. That money then reaches terrorists--some go to Pahalgam, some to Pulwama, some to Uri, some to Pathankot. This is what happens with India-Pakistan cricket; money flows this way." He further claimed that a large gambling and betting network operates from Gujarat and Rajasthan, with the proceeds reaching Pakistan.

The match is scheduled for today at 7 PM at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from ANI)

