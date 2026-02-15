 IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Skip Handshake With Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha At Toss; Claims Report
Ahead of the India-Pakistan Group A clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, reports say India captain Suryakumar Yadav will avoid shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss at R. Premadasa Stadium, maintaining India’s recent “no-handshake” stance in high-profile encounters.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
Ahead of the marquee India vs Pakistan Group A clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, reports indicate that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav will not shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the official toss at R. Premadasa Stadium.

According to The Indian Express reports, the Indian team plans to maintain the “no-handshake” status quo observed during previous high-profile encounters, meaning Yadav is expected to avoid the customary handshake ritual before play.

When asked about it in the pre-match press conference, Yadav kept the matter ambiguous, telling reporters to “wait for 24 hours” and focus on the match itself. Pakistan skipper Agha also declined to commit, saying that while he hopes for sporting spirit, the decision lies with the Indian side.

The controversy stems from past incidents where the Indian side refrained from handshakes with Pakistani players in tournaments such as the Asia Cup, drawing both criticism and support from fans and former players alike.

