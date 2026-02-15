IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: What Happens If Colombo Match Is Washed Out? Rules & Implications Explained

Image: X

There is a big rain threat over the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and fans are wondering what happens if the match gets washed out. The blockbuster Group A encounter is scheduled to be played in Colombo, but weather forecasts suggest showers could interrupt or even prevent play.

According to the playing conditions set by the International Cricket Council, a minimum of five overs per side must be completed for a T20 match to produce a result. If rain does not allow at least five overs each, the game will be declared a “No Result.” In that case, both teams will share one point each.

There is no reserve day for this group-stage match. Reserve days are usually kept only for the semifinals and final. So if rain washes out the game completely, it will not be replayed on another day.

If the match ends with no result, both India and Pakistan will get one point each in the group table. That could still keep both teams in a strong position to qualify for the next stage, depending on their other results and net run rate.

If some overs are possible but rain interrupts the match, the result can be decided using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. But if conditions do not improve enough to complete the minimum overs, fans may unfortunately miss out on one of cricket’s biggest rivalries this tournament.

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay