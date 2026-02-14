 India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 15 Feb 2026: Jay Shah, Mohsin Naqvi To Attend Colombo Match As ICC Eyes Informal Talks
The India vs Pakistan match will see ICC chief Jay Shah and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi watch the action together at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The ICC have invited all 5 Asian Test playing nations to attempt 'ice-breaking' talks given recent controversies. Alongside Shah and Naqvi, BCB president Aminul Islam is also set to attend.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi will both be in attendance at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India and Pakistan will face off in a crunch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match on February 15. The ICC have invited all 5 Test playing Asian teams for the game, in a bid to 'break the ice'.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam Bulbul had said that he would be in Colombo to watch the India-Pakistan match where he expected to break ice with the BCCI after tense exchanges over the past few weeks.

Speaking to Bangladesh newspaper 'Pratham Alo', Islam said the invitation for the high-profile game has come from the ICC.

“The ICC has taken a decision. The major stakeholders of the ICC are these five Asian countries and for the India-Pakistan World Cup match on the 15th, they want representatives of all five Asian countries to be present at the ground together, watch the match together and talk to one another,” Islam had remarked.

