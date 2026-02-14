IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26 Clash: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Confirms Abhishek Sharma Will Be Available In Match Against Pakistan On Feb 15

Suryakumar Yadav (R) with Abhishek Sharma. | (Credits: X)

Colombo, February 14: India captain Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday has confirmed that explosive Indian opener Abhishek Sharma will be available for selection in the high-intensity India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash on February 15 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Despite securing two wins in the tournament, India's middle order has faced visible challenges against both USA and Namibia which has raised serious questions about stability and adaptability under pressure.

Speaking during a press conference in Colombo, Suryakumar Yadav said, "We had a scratchy start, we can't run away from the fact. There's no excuse. Everyone has played a lot of cricket, batters should have their own plans on a tricky wicket. We started well but had a hiccup, but then covered it well. It's the beauty of T20 cricket."

Suryakumar Yadav Backs Sanju Samson

Amid discussions about batting form and team combinations, Suryakumar Yadav also backed Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, underlining the importance of backing proven talent during a global tournament.

He said, "Sanju Samson is a class player. His form may fluctuate, but his technique and ability to read the game are unmatched. It would be premature to drop such a talented player. He should be backed in the World Cup, because once he finds his rhythm, he will prove to be a match winner."