 VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Mimics Pakistani Controversial Spinner Usman Tariq's Bowling Action During Practice Session Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash
Suryakumar Yadav is seen in the viral video bowling spin with a small pause and round-arm action exactly the way Usman Tariq bowls.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 09:05 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav Mimics Pakistani Controversial Spinner Usman Tariq's Bowling Action | X

Colombo, February 14: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has been in the news for his weird and different bowling action after he was accused of "chucking" by Australian batter Cameron Green during the Pakistan vs Australia T20 Series in Pakistan. A video has surfaced on social media in which Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav is seen mimicking the bowling action of Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq ahead of the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

Training Session

The viral video is from the practice session of Team India which is reportedly being held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka ahead of the most-anticipated clash of the tournament on February 15. Suryakumar Yadav is seen in the video giving his batters some practice to face Usman Tariq ahead of the game.

Harbhajan Issues Warning

Suryakumar Yadav is seen in the viral video bowling spin with a small pause and round-arm action exactly the way Usman Tariq bowls. Former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh earlier cautioned the Indian team against the Pakistani spinner and asked the Indian batters to play safe against him as he can turn the result of the match in the favour of Pakistan.

Controversial Bowling Action

Usman Tariq's bowling action has been a topic of discussion for the past few months as several cricketers call the action illegal others are calling it fair but different. Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also gave a clean chit to Usman Tariq's action.

