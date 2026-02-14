IND vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26 Weather Update: Heavy Clouds, Light Drizzle In Colombo Ahead Of High-Voltage Clash; Watch VIDEO

Heavy Clouds, Light Drizzle In Colombo Ahead Of High-Voltage Clash | X

Colombo, February 14: The latest weather conditions in Colombo is worrying for the cricketing fans around the world as heavy clouds are seen in Colombo ahead of the India vs Pakistan high-voltage clash on Sunday. A video shared by the Free Press Journal (FPJ) Correspondent from Colombo shows dark clouds with the sun not visible in the skies just a day before the clash.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Weather Department issued an advisory about a low-pressure area likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around February 15 and also asked the people to stay alert. The development is likely to influence the weather conditions over the next few days due to which rain threat and a wash out threat looms over the India vs Pakistan clash.

Today's Weather

The video update shared the FPJ Correspondent shows dark cloud and light drizzle in the area surrounding the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The conditions look cloudy with the temperatures as low as 22 degree Celsius. There are reports that the humidity is 95% and the chances of rain is around 13% now, which was as high as 65% during the day.

Weather On February 15

For Sunday (February 15), the weather in Colombo is reportedly forecasted to have light rain during the day and cloudy at night and temperature is predicted to be in between 29-23 degree Celsius.

Weather Department Advisory

The Sri Lankan Weather Department said in their advisory, "A low-pressure area is likely to form over southeastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February. The general public are requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard."

However, the cricketing fans around the globe would be hoping for a clear weather and an exciting day of cricket in Colombo.