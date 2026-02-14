IND Vs PAK Weather Forecast: Good News For Fans! No Rain Delay Expected In Colombo During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match On February 15

ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Remains No.1 Batter, Suryakumar Yadav Jumps To 7th After IND Vs NZ Series Heroics | IANS

Fans eager for the IND vs PAK cricket action have been given a latest shot in the arm. The India vs Pakistan match is set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. The build up to the match had left a few fans worried with reports of low pressure and rain-interruptions.

However, much to the fans rescue, Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya has allayed those fears. In his update, Dahiya pointed that while there is a forecast for rain on Sunday, it is likely to be between 12 to 6 PM. The India vs Pakistan does not begin until 6:30 PM, when both captains will meet for the toss.

"Weather conditions will improve after 6pm, partly cloudy conditions will persist but rains are not expected during the entire game time as per current analysis," he wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology issued a Special Weather Bulletin. It notified that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around February 15. The advisory asks the public to stay alert and follow the upcoming forecasts and updates. This development may influence the weather conditions in the region over the next few days.

A low-pressure system can sometimes bring cloudy skies, rain and strong winds depending on how it develops. While it is too early to predict the exact weather conditions on the match-day, changing weather patterns may affect the playing conditions and even the scheduling of the game.