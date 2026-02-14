 'We'll See Tomorrow...': Salman Agha Unsure Of Handshake During IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match Despite Mohsin Naqvi Request
An India vs Pakistan game will bring the usual drama and headlines as the two arch rivals face off in Colombo on Sunday. The two teams have refused to shake hands in recent encounters. During ICC-PCB negotiations PCB chief Naqvi had reportedly asked for the handshake protocol to be re-instated. When asked if they will shake hands with India, Salman Agha said, "We'll see tomorrow"

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

An India vs Pakistan game will bring the usual drama and headlines as the two arch rivals face off in Colombo on Sunday. The two teams have refused to shake hands in recent encounters. During ICC-PCB negotiations PCB chief Naqvi had reportedly asked for the handshake protocol to be re-instated. When asked if they will shake hands with India, Salman Agha remained non-committal.

"I expect game should play in the spirit it has always been played since it's inception. We will see about it tomorrow," Agha said on shaking hands with Suryakumar Yadav.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had announced in Dubai last September during the Asia Cup that his team would not shake hands with Pakistan as a mark of respect for the Indian citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year.

The decision was also described as a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Army during ‘Operation Sindoor’. Suryakumar and Co did not engage in pleasantries with their opponents in all three matches including the final. The diktat was later also followed by the age group teams and the women's team.

As per reports, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had asked for the handshake controversy to come to an end. ICC reportedly rejected all requests before Pakistan decided to make a U-turn on their boycott.

