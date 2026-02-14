 'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC 26 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC 26 Match

'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC 26 Match

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has sent his wishes to Abhishek Sharma ahead of the India vs Pakistan game on February 15 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sharma is suffering a stomach infection and is a doubt for the game in Colombo. Agha was sympathetic to the Indian opener's condition and said, "I hope Abhishek Sharma plays tomorrow. We want to play against the best."

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has sent his wishes to Abhishek Sharma ahead of the India vs Pakistan game on February 15 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sharma is suffering a stomach infection and is a doubt for the game in Colombo. Agha was sympathetic to the Indian opener's condition.

"I hope Abhishek Sharma plays tomorrow, I hope he is recovering well. We want to play against the best," Salman Agha said during his pre-match press conference.

Sharma has been unwell since the start of the tournament and played the opening game with a fever. He attended the team bonding dinner at Gautam Gambhir's residence but left early. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week. His discharge was confirmed by Tilak Varma in the press conference on Tuesday ahead of the IND vs NAM clash.


A stomach infection is known to affect stamina and endurance and it remains to be seen if Abhishek will be in a position to travel on Friday, train on Saturday and take the field on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav's comments at the toss however express the team's doubt over his recovery in time for the IND vs PAK game. 

FPJ Shorts
'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC 26 Match
'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead Of IND VS PAK T20 WC 26 Match
'Superb Talent': Artist Turns Gauhati University's Damaged Wall Into Stunning Deer Mural; Viral Video Wins Internet
'Superb Talent': Artist Turns Gauhati University's Damaged Wall Into Stunning Deer Mural; Viral Video Wins Internet
Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Slows Traffic Movement On Mulund’s LBS Road
Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Slows Traffic Movement On Mulund’s LBS Road
'We'll See Tomorrow...': Salman Agha Unsure Of Handshake During IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match Despite Mohsin Naqvi Request
'We'll See Tomorrow...': Salman Agha Unsure Of Handshake During IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match Despite Mohsin Naqvi Request

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead...
'Hope He's Recovering...': Salman Agha Shuns Rivalry, Wishes Abhishek Sharma Speedy Recovery Ahead...
'We'll See Tomorrow...': Salman Agha Unsure Of Handshake During IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match Despite...
'We'll See Tomorrow...': Salman Agha Unsure Of Handshake During IND VS PAK T20 WC26 Match Despite...
'He Doesn't Care...': Salman Agha Throws Weight Behind 'Trump Card' Usman Tariq Amid Action...
'He Doesn't Care...': Salman Agha Throws Weight Behind 'Trump Card' Usman Tariq Amid Action...
Winter Olympics Runs Short Of Condom Supply As Athletes Use 10,000 Free Products In Just Three Days!
Winter Olympics Runs Short Of Condom Supply As Athletes Use 10,000 Free Products In Just Three Days!
Who Is Aamir Kaleem? Oman Veteran Becomes Oldest To Score Half-Century In T20 World Cup History
Who Is Aamir Kaleem? Oman Veteran Becomes Oldest To Score Half-Century In T20 World Cup History