Who Is Aamir Kaleem? Oman Veteran Becomes Oldest To Score Half-Century In T20 World Cup History

Oman's Aamir Kaleem has etched his name in the history books with a stunning show in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Facing Ireland, Kaleem became the oldest to score a half-century in T20 WC history. Kaleem is 44 years and 86 days old, beating teammate Mohammed Nadeem's record from earlier this week.

Nadeem had broken Sanath Jayasuriya's record earlier this week when Oman faced Sri Lanka. Jayasuriya held the record for 17 years, having 81 against the West Indies in 2009. Sanath was 39 years old then, with Nadeem breaking his record aged 43 years and 161 days old. On Saturday, Kaleem did so aged 44 years and 86 days old, making him the oldest.

Who is Aamir Kaleem?

Kaleem is a left-handed batsman and left-arm orthodox spinner. Born in Karachi, Kaleem played age group cricket in Pakistan but never made it to the international level.

He then emigrated where the gates to international cricket opened for him. He debuted in 2015 for Oman and has been a constant part of the setup. The left-hander has played 56 T20Is, alongside 15 ODI matches.